CUMBERLAND — When COVID-19 interfered with Eli McKenzie’s favorite pastime, playing baseball, the 13-year-old got creative in his pursuit of a replacement activity.
In the process, he turned his new hobby into a 3D printing business.
“I was looking for some Christmas items,” Eli said via email. “I came across 3D printers and did some research on them and decided I wanted one.”
His parents got him the printer as a holiday gift last year.
Since then, Eli crafted and sold enough items, including movable toys, to purchase additional 3D printers.
He named his business, Eli’s 3D Lab.
“He’s paid for all of it,” his father, Ken McKenzie, said of the machines and supplies Eli uses to grow his business. “He’s got business cards, a website … the 3D printing amazes me.”
Dulles Town Center
Eli’s aunt, Michelle McKenzie-Duncan of Dulles, Virginia, is a member of The Loudoun County Social Collectives Facebook group, which posted about a youth entrepreneur showcase for kids to participate in at Dulles Town Center.
Eli had 3D printed toys for her daughter Winnie, 9.
“He made her a purple Chinese dragon,” McKenzie-Duncan said. “He’s made a bunch of different things. … I’m just so proud of him.”
Eli was one of 35 children at the center Saturday where he displayed his 3D printing products.
He said he appreciated the opportunity to be at the event, and enjoyed the experience that included some personalized gifts he received.
“I enjoyed seeing how excited other kids were about my products,” Eli said.
He also participated in a podcast that was recorded at the event and will be broadcast on The Social Collectives Apple podcast in a few months.
Eli said he hopes to grow his online market.
After high school, he said he plans “to attend law school while continuing my business.”
Eli’s mother, Michelle McKenzie, said her son enjoys 3D printing.
“Watching him (Saturday) share his passion with others was amazing to witness as a parent,” she said via email. “This event was a little outside Eli’s normal realm but he completely embraced the experience.”
‘Help them shine’
Candice Dugger of Herndon, Virginia, volunteers for Kids Collective Academy, which is run under the umbrella of the Social Collectives group.
“I love The Social Collectives,” she said and added the group helped sponsor Saturday’s event.
Dugger credited The Social Collectives founder Lisa Adams for helping her start the coaching business to help kids.
Dugger’s sons, Brandon Bentley, 19, and Christian Bentley, 14, are also young entrepreneurs.
“My company is Kids Business Academy,” Dugger said. “We support (children) with the needs they have to help them shine.”
