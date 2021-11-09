MCCOOLE, Md. — A Rawlings woman was killed in a late afternoon accident Monday on U.S. Route 220 that involved a passenger vehicle, a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Martha L. Armstrong, 95, died after being flown to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, by Maryland State Police Trooper 5 medevac helicopter.
The 4:40 p.m. crash near Hi-Rock Animal Hospital also resulted in serious injuries to Robert K. Armstrong, 68, of Rawlings, and minor injuries to Eric J. Augustine, 38, of Confluence, Pennsylvania, and Alicia D. Aldridge, 30, of Fort Ashby, West Virginia, authorities said.
Armstrong and Augustine were transported by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland and Aldridge was taken to Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, West Virginia.
Police said Martha Armstrong was a passenger in a vehicle operated by Robert Armstrong, Augustine was the operator of the tractor-trailer and Aldridge was the driver of the pickup truck.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office. Any witness of the accident who has not spoken to police is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 301-777-5959 or the Cumberland Police Crash Team at 301-777-1600.
Emergency medical services providers from Cresaptown, Tri-Towns, Keyser and New Creek and the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services responded to the scene along with volunteer fire departments from Potomac (Westernport) and Keyser.
State Highway Administration personnel also responded.
The accident was the second serious crash on U.S. 220 to occur Monday. A late morning head-on collision sent two people to UPMC Western Maryland, including one that was flown by the Trooper 5 helicopter.
