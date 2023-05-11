CRESAPTOWN — Cumberland-based AHEC West will bring the hard realities of addiction-recovery to life through a May 22 program that allows participants to walk in the shoes of those struggling with substance use disorder.
Modeled on the renowned “Poverty Simulation” program that simulates a day in the life of low-income individuals, the “Recovery Simulation” seeks to bridge the gap between misconception and understanding related to drug use, addiction and recovery.
Like its poverty counterpart, a Recovery Simulation helps participants experience and better understand the many challenges faced by those in recovery. It is a three-hour event where participants are given a “life card” representing a person who is in recovery from addiction or substance misuse. They must then complete routine daily tasks displayed on the card by visiting tables manned by role-playing volunteers, with obligations such as appearing in court, meeting with a probation officer, borrowing money, and relying on public transportation.
“Like the poverty simulation, this program really helps people understand the struggles and challenges faced by people who are working to reclaim their lives from addiction,” said AHEC West Associate Director Melissa Clark. “You gain appreciation for the many daily hurdles faced by those in recovery, including stigma against people who use drugs.”
The program is designed for criminal justice and human service professionals, educators, students, public officials, and faith-based leaders, as well as anyone wishing to better understand the challenges of recovery.
The Recovery Simulation is being coordinated by Healing Allegany, an AHEC West program funded by HRSA’s Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. Supported by AHEC West and nine other state and local agencies, and numerous volunteers, Healing Allegany also produces the month-long “Allegany County Goes Purple” campaign every September to mark National Recovery Month.
The simulation is being conducted by staff members of Carbon Monroe Pike Drug and Alcohol Commission. Staff from AHEC West will be trained to offer the program locally in the future.
The Recovery Simulation will be held May 22 at Calvary Christian Academy in Cresaptown, with an afternoon program running from 2:30-5:30 p.m. and a second program from 5:30-8:30 p.m. To register, email Peer Recovery Specialist Jeff Hay at jhay@ahecwest.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.