CUMBERLAND — Allegany County will suspend its recycling program beginning March 20 at 4 p.m. in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Most collection containers will be removed from the sites and signs will be posted. Using sites during the suspension is considered illegal dumping.
The county is taking precautions to prevent littering at the sites, encourage social distancing and for the safety of its workers handling recyclables.
The mulch and yard trim site and residential trash site operations in Frostburg, Oldtown, Little Orleans and Flintstone remain open.
Changes made to WIC program in Garrett County
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department is implementing changes for participants of the Women, Infants and Children Program in light of the recent coronavirus outbreak.
WIC is extending certification for all individuals who have appointments from now until the end of April for at least 30 days. Food benefits will be issued for a minimum of one month up to three months. WIC will send an appointment reminder and shopping list indicating current benefits.
Women who have a new baby or have never been on WIC before will have to wait until changes are made to the procedures. The WIC office, at 301-334-7710, is keeping a wait list. The health department will be closed to the public until further notice to maintain continuity of vital operations and the risk of exposure to coronavirus.
