CUMBERLAND — Intermittent traffic delays on Interstate 68 from Exit 45 at Hillcrest Drive to the Finzel weigh station will occur Thursday as State Highway Administration personnel remove traffic data equipment that was installed last week.
The delays will occur in both east and west lanes between 9:30 a.m. to noon, with state police bringing traffic to a reduced pace.
The equipment was used to collect traffic speed and volume data and vehicle class information.
Motorists were advised to watch for state police and SHA vehicles.
