CUMBERLAND — Mom. For many people, the word, the name, means a mixture of strength and softness, reason and rules, examples and expectations.
For most moms, who are often busy caring for others, the complexities of their role boils down to another word: Love.
Love might make the world go around, but Mom is, well, the mother of love.
Her words lift spirits and lay down laws.
“Don’t let others tell you what you can or can't do. You define who you are ... Our house is not a democracy. You don’t get an opinion until you pay rent.”
Those are some of the lessons Clory Lee "Mama Clo" Bryant taught her children, including Carmen Jackson.
Bryant was a Civil Rights activist in Chicago and organized with Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Jackson went on to become president of the Allegany County NAACP until last year, and built strong relationships with Frostburg State University, Allegany College of Maryland, local faith communities and area government officials.
She also worked to incorporate local and national African American history into Allegany County’s public school system.
“I’m one of five children,” Jackson said. “Whenever we argued over who was Mom’s favorite, she’d say, ‘My favorite child is the one who needs me at the moment.’”
Bryant also taught her kids to “be responsible for yourself,” Jackson said.
“If your friends jump off a bridge would you follow?” her mother asked and added “don’t let others tell you what you can or can't do.”
Jackson's daughter, Clory Jackson, is founder of the Brownsville Project and a co-lead of the Allegany County Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Committee.
She said her mom taught her that “everything you’ll ever need to survive in this world you already have: Your brain, your heart, and your family.”
When it came time for Clory Jackson to choose a career, her mother said, “I don’t care what you do - just be the best you can be and achieve the highest level possible.”
When Clory Jackson first left home, and on every return visit afterwards, her mother said, “No matter how old you get or what happens in life you can always come home. So don’t put up with anything that steals your joy.”
Crissy Martz said her mother, Kelly Cessna, “taught me to stand up for what I believe in and has been the one to push me the hardest every time I felt like quitting.”
Martz is a registered nurse and certified paramedic.
She also worked to fight sexual harassment, abuse and discrimination.
“My mom is my best friend,” Martz said. “She has been my rock since the day I was born.”
As an ICU nurse for more than 40 years, Cessna selflessly dedicated her life to helping others, Martz said.
“The passion she has for taking care of the sick and putting them before herself is commendable,” Martz said. “She taught me that one of the best gifts in life is being able to help others, especially when they are at their most vulnerable.”
Martz said her mother has been her biggest fan, shoulder to cry on, and loudest cheerleader.
“She is the one who continues to encourage me the most, even when it feels like the rest of the world has given up,” Martz said. “She is … the one I admire and respect more than anyone else, and the reason why I am who I am today. My mom has the most beautiful soul, and I love her with all my heart.”
Here’s what others said of how they practice lessons they learned from their mothers:
Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan — Mom: Soon Deok Chung (Korean: 정순덕)
“I was the youngest of eight children, with four brothers and three sisters. My mother was an incredible example and role model to us. She was always giving and helping others, and she never let a person leave her home without having a plate of food first. Most importantly, she taught us to always be diligent and to never give up. I am the proud mother of three beautiful girls, the grandmother to four children—with one more on the way! I tell my girls that it is always important to think about your neighbors and share with them. I hope that I have set the same example for them that my mother did for me.”
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan — Mom: Nora Maguire
“My mother, Nora, was one of the strongest and most selfless people I’ve ever known, but also one of the most compassionate. It was from Mom that I learned to always put family first, just as she did when it came to raising my sister and me. When my daughter, Jaymi, named our second granddaughter Nora, nothing made me happier. Next month, it’ll be 20 years since Mom passed away. I can’t believe it’s been that long. I still think about her often, and I miss her every day.”
Allegany County Public Schools Public Information Officer Mia Cross — Mom: Marsha Shaver
“My mom has always been a fitness enthusiast, and she had a great career following her passion of health and wellness. While she was still working, I always remember her telling me how important it is to really love what you do because it makes going to work easier, and it makes your job more fulfilling as well. I’ve always been a social and outgoing person, and my job as the Public Information Officer for ACPS allows me to utilize that trait on a daily basis. And thanks to my mom’s good advice, I found a career that I love and that never really feels like “work”! I’ll be sure to pass this advice on to my daughter one day too. Thanks, mom!”
Allegany County NAACP Chapter 7007 President Tifani Fisher — Mom: Jacqueline Harper Stallworth, “Bonus Mom”: Elizabeth Fisher, “Life Partner’s Mom”: Joyce Hendricks
“I have the wonderful experience of having three mothers in my life. I could not honor one and not the others … Over the years my mother has taught me many lessons. Some by advice given others from watching and seeing. The most valuable lesson is the importance of the words family and community. She also showed me early on how important it is to raise a child in a village. This gave me the opportunity to have wisdom, love and knowledge of other women. My mother understood the great magnitude of teaching me where I came from.Her gift of allowing me to spend so much time with my grandmothers as a child shaped who I am .I grew up watching my mother give back to the community. That is why it is so natural for me to do it now. It is the lifestyle she raised me in. I am so thankful for that. I am also blessed to have a wonderful bonus mom. My relationship with her has taught me that the family that is chosen is just as beautiful and amazing as the one we are given to by blood. This beautiful commitment to love someone who is not biologically connected with you has helped me in my journey as a bonus mom myself. When I connected with my life partner his mother taught me the importance of prayer and spiritual connection. I am so blessed to be chosen by God to have a mother like mine. I am highly favored to have been selected by two women to be their chosen daughter.”
U.S. Rep. David Trone — Mom: Jean Barnett Trone
“For decades, my mother worked as a docent at our local library – which is now named in her honor. In both business and politics, she taught me to value compassion. No matter who walked into the library, whether to check out a book or use the computers to find a job, she was there to lend a helping hand. So when I started to build my business, customer service was central to my business model from day one. To me, you should treat the customer like they’re your own mother. Now in Congress, I’ve taken those lessons to build a team that prioritizes our constituents day in and day out. Last year, we closed nearly 16,000 constituent cases. I’m not sure how many folks checked out books from my mother all those years, but I think I’m headed in the right direction.”
Rebecca Moran, nutrition and wellness consultant at Walnuts and Wallpaper in Cumberland — Mom: Mary Ellen Kenny Moran
“My mother has passed away, and she has been missed dearly. I admired her so much for many reasons. She was extraordinary, and a leader, but didn’t even know it, it was just natural to her. She has influenced not only my life, but my business in so many ways. She was the HEART, GLUE, and LOVE of our entire family. The Core. Every business needs core values. She gave the very best hugs, even with Covid, I still am a big Hugger! Having that connection with people is very important. She was a great listener. This is a very important in business and in life. Learn to listen. She never judged others. Don’t judge people, you never know who you are talking to. She always said, “It will all come out in the wash”. It didn’t matter what the problem was, and she was right. Don’t worry. My mother loved to play the violin, and piano and did it beautifully. It was her way to meditate, and be calm. She taught me that. She had a great sense of humor, laughed until she cried! Laughing is very important. Laugh a lot. She was a great hostess. welcomed everyone, never met a stranger. Her arms were filled with hugs and people loved her. Elegance and simplicity…..that was my mother.”
Mark Boucot, president and CEO of Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, and Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, West Virginia — Mom: Mary Boucot
“The mission of both Garrett Regional Medical Center and Potomac Valley Hospital states that we strive to treat patients as if they were a member of our own family. This mission statement stemmed from me asking, ‘How would you want your mom to be treated?’ as each hospital worked to create a safe, caring environment for patients. The staff at both GRMC and PVH have taken this to heart. We try to treat each patient the way we would want our moms to be treated. And that is a testament to my mom, who at 93 still keeps her seven kids in line. Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing mother, and to every mom.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.