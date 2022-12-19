CUMBERLAND — An Arctic cold front was expected to slam the region Thursday on the heels of an inch or two of snow in the city and heavy rain followed by plummeting temperatures, winds gusting above 50 mph and several inches of snow to the west.
“One to two inches of snow will fall Thursday in Cumberland ahead of the Arctic boundary,” Chad Merrill, a forecaster for the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack, said.
The initial precipitation will arrive just ahead of the Arctic blast that will drive temperatures into single-digit readings along with wind gusts above 50 mph, Merrill said.
“The front comes through around daybreak Friday and wind gusts will hit 60 mph on the Allegany Plateau,” said Merrill, who is a native of Cumberland.
Snowfall is expected to total 6 to 9 inches in Garrett County and a couple inches in Cumberland.
A low temperature of 8 degrees in Cumberland and minus 1 was expected Friday in Garrett County, according to Merrill.
The National Weather Service was expected to post storm advisories, watches and alerts as the approaching storm system from the west moves into the region over the next few days.
