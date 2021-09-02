CUMBERLAND — Communities throughout the area were drying out in bright September sunshine Thursday, one day after remnants of Hurricane Ida delivered nearly 6 inches of rain in Cumberland and even greater amounts to points west.
No deaths or injuries were reported as homeowners and businesses throughout the region removed debris and assessed damage from the tropical depression that moved to the northeast by late Wednesday afternoon.
The storm prompted evacuation of three trailer parks at Cresaptown and several residents of Locust Grove and the rescue of one person from Wills Creek by county swift water rescue teams in the area of Schellsburg Road in Ellerslie. A shelter was briefly opened at the Cresaptown fire station to accommodate the evacuees.
Wills Creek overflowed its banks in the state Route 36 corridor causing damage to vehicle dealerships at Motor City and closing traffic on the roadway for several hours Wednesday. The creek crested at just over 14 feet at 8 p.m. Wednesday, 4 feet above flood stage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
“Jennings Run and Braddock Run were overflowing and feeding into Wills — and with that much rain over an extended period you see that kind of rise,” said Tim Thomas, National Weather Service observer in Cumberland.
“We received 4 1/2 inches of rain in an eight-hour window. That’s a massive amount of rain all at once that pushed Wills to that level and you have an awful lot of rain from streams and tributaries feeding into it all along Pennsylvania into Maryland,” he said.
Thomas said he had no weather service information to indicate that anything out of the ordinary had contributed to the rapid rise of Wills Creek as well as the Potomac River that crested at 18.34 feet early Wednesday evening. The river measured 8.51 feet at Wiley Ford at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Wills Creek reportedly receded to a level of 6.69 feet by mid-morning Thursday.
CSX tracks damaged
Flooding in the Corriganville area also damaged about 20 feet of railroad tracks in the area of the IA Construction stone quarry entrance. CSX Railroad traffic was shut down until repairs were completed.
“The tracks were affected by flooding that happened when something apparently broke loose in the area of the trestle at Corriganville," said Roger Bennett, deputy director of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
Ida also reportedly produced even heavier amounts of rain in the outlying areas. The National Weather Service recorded 7 inches of rain at Mount Savage, 6.35 inches at Cresaptown and 5 inches at Frostburg.
In Allegany County, more than 300 storm-related calls were made to the 911 emergency center Wednesday from 8 a.m. to midnight, including 100 calls for flooding conditions, 32 for downed trees and seven for downed utility lines. Dispatchers also handled nearly 600 administrative calls during that period.
Bennett said 18 roads were closed at various times during the storm and 14 bridges were under water in Allegany County. The low water bridge at Oldtown remained closed late Thursday and all other roadways were open to traffic by Thursday morning.
Bennett said all volunteer fire departments throughout the county were staffed by crews for 24 hours prior to being released at 9 p.m. Wednesday. A few flooded basement calls were made Thursday to the 911 center.
Garrett spared
To the west, Garrett County reported that Savage River Road near the dam remained closed late Thursday morning — the only roadway still closed after remnants of Ida impacted more than two dozen roads in the county during the storm, according to John H. Frank, director of the county’s emergency services.
“We had no water rescues and no related injuries reported because of flooding,” he said as communities continued with road cleanup and repairs to recover from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Motor City mess
Businesses throughout the region also coped with effects of Ida, including the Shaffer Ford dealership at Motor City in Corriganville where up to a foot of water damaged the showroom and offices.
The business was reportedly forced to temporarily close Thursday. Dealership personnel worked throughout the day to remove mud and debris from both inside the building and in the parking lot.
No damage was reported at Oil Works in LaVale and at the Super 8 Motel when Braddock Run raged out of its banks Wednesday. There were also unconfirmed reports of damage to several houses in the Ellerslie area.
"We had flooding in areas that we never had flooding before," Bennett said.
First Energy reported power outages Thursday afternoon affected 345 of its customers in Allegany County, 25 in Hampshire County, 79 in Hardy County and more than 2,500 in Preston County, according to the company's website.
Sunny conditions in the storm's aftermath were expected to continue through the Labor Day weekend. Daytime temperatures were expected to approach 80 degrees along with overnight lows reading in the 50s, according to the National Weather Service.
