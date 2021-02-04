HAGERSTOWN — As history continues to unfold around us, staff at the Western Maryland Regional Library are hoping to gather photos from local folks documenting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Jill Craig, who works as a digitization librarian at the Hagerstown-based library that serves Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties, maintains the WHILBR database as part of her role. That index contains a trove of historical resources about the region, Craig said, and so it seemed to make sense to add to it a collection of photographs documenting the last year in Western Maryland.
The library has the unique chance, Craig said, to not only document history as it’s happening, but to have it “told by the people who are experiencing it, as opposed to by some cold historian after the fact,” thus personalizing it.
“It’s not just saying ‘Mrs. Clinton was hospitalized,’ it’s ‘Here’s my grandmother’s picture,’” Craig said of the humanizing effect of collecting these pictures in the immediate era they were taken. “It’s like a newspaper versus a history book, it’s a whole lot more personal.”
Collection of photos began late last year, Craig said. So far, the bulk of submissions received have been from Washington County, and they’d like to have Allegany and Garrett better represented, she said. Taking pictures for submission to the collection could be a good project for an art class, Craig noted, or for aspiring and experienced photographers both.
Craig said she’s hoping to receive more photos of personal moments, rather than just pictures of signs and the like, and will continue collecting them throughout the duration of the pandemic.
While he’s not taken photos of folks standing in long lines or gathered in prayer circles, local historian Albert Feldstein wrote in a recent email, he decided to submit some pictures from Allegany and Garrett counties to help document the moment.
“I took the photos because I feel this COVID-Pandemic thing is an historical event, not only on the international and national level, but also locally,” Feldstein wrote. “And this seemed like an easy way to graphically and colorfully document at least a portion of that.”
Folks who choose to submit pictures can do so at https://sites.google.com/view/thepandemicinwesternmaryland/home.
