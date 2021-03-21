CUMBERLAND — The used car market finds itself in a strange place a year into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vehicles are in high demand, but not necessarily short supply. While local used car lots have been able to keep mostly stocked, car auctions have become competitive places, leading to increased prices.
“The cars are there. It’s just how are you going to buy them? Who’s going to buy them? Definitely more prices are up, but the availability of them are still there,” said Travis Wilson of Queen City Motors in Cumberland. “One thing that we’ve noticed is that the new car world, they are not producing the new cars like they once were.”
Fewer new cars means more people turning their attention to the pre-owned market. While COVID has distorted the market, it’s also shifted how cars at auction are viewed and used.
Dealers can purchase auction vehicles online instead of in-person, said Jim Corley of D&D Motors in Barton.
Normally, Corley said, he would go see the cars and make a purchase.
“Makes it a bit different, you can’t be as hands-on,” he said. “Like everybody else, they’re reinventing the wheel and figuring out another way to do it.”
Used car dealerships have adjusted. More potential customers are searching Facebook and dealership websites to view inventories.
And although many parts of the economy have seen a shift online, car sales remain a quintessential best-done-in-person practice, Wilson said.
“We have yet to sell a vehicle strictly (via) internet, where a customer says, ‘Hey, I saw this car, I want to buy it, can you send me all of those documents through the website, I’ll sign it and I’ll come pick it up or you guys deliver it,’” he said.
Used car dealers like Queen City Motors, which primarily sells in person, have trusted its process-driven practices throughout the pandemic to some successful outcomes.
Even in the face of pandemic wonkiness, the dealership sold the third most cars it had in a year in 2020, said Wilson, as it managed to buy between 150 and 200 cars off the street.
“We’re just trying to be a lot more aggressive with buying cars locally,” he said. “We know the cars are there at auction, but the prices are going to be a little bit higher because everybody is trying to get them.”
