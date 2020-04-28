CUMBERLAND — Continuity of Learning, a remote study program, dominated much of the Allegany County Public Schools education board's virtual meeting on Tuesday.
To slow the spread of COVID-19, all Maryland public schools closed in mid-March, Karen Salmon, state superintendent of schools, announced at that time.
Under guidance from the state education department, ACPS began providing remote instruction for students, as well as learning packets for pupils without access to the internet.
ACPS Chief Academic Officer Kim Kalbaugh presented the school board an overview of the program.
“For the past several weeks … learning continues through a delivery of standard-based activities and assignments that can be completed with limited instruction,” she said.
Each special education services student has been given an individualized remote learning plan, Kalbaugh said.
In other school news:
• Board member Ed Root said he talked to Salmon about the possibility of reopening ACPS schools before the end of the year. The issue will continue to be examined, he said.
• ACPS plans to offer Agriculture Science electives at Allegany, Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge high schools in the fall.
• Vince Montana, ACPS director of maintenance, will retire effective May 1.
• The board approved a second reading of a student discipline policy.
• Board member Bob Farrell, Root and president Tammy Fraley have talked to legislators about the need for improved internet service in Allegany County. “We’re trying,” Farrell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.