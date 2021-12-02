KEYSER, W.Va. — While they still plan to tear down the existing structure, replacing the amphitheater at Larenim Park might prove to be a more costly venture than the members of the Mineral County Commission originally thought.
During Tuesday's meeting, county coordinator Luke McKenzie provided the commissioners with a potential construction plan and estimated costs, as set forward by architect Tom Pritts. The four-phase project would cost approximately $950,000, and there would be a design fee of no more than $25,000, McKenzie said.
Discussions surrounding tearing the structure down have been ongoing for a few months amongst the commission, as the amphitheater hasn't been used in some years and has fallen into disrepair.
Records of commission meeting minutes that Parks and Recreation administrative assistant Cody Jose located in researching the issue, McKenzie said, showed that renovating the amphitheater also came up before the board in the 1990s.
"It's definitely been an ongoing issue," McKenzie said.
Enacting the proposal presented Tuesday would entail the demolition of the existing amphitheater and replacing it with an ADA-accessible facility with an elevated concrete stage. The new space, as laid out in those plans, could accommodate mounted lighting for nighttime performances and would feature a new ticket booth. They'd also add restrooms and potable water, McKenzie said.
The commissioners seemed taken aback by the proposed price tag.
"There's no way," Commissioner Roger Leatherman said.
"It's way higher than I expected," McKenzie said.
"I knew it would be expensive, but I didn't think it would be $1 million," Commissioner Jerry Whisner said.
McKenzie said he received the plans from Pritts on Monday night, and hadn't yet had time to discuss them in-depth.
"I don't know if this is like a perfect dream New York City amphitheater, or if this is what he imagines we need based on meetings," McKenzie said. "So, I don't know if that price could be scaled down significantly. The design and engineering fees are definitely reasonable, no more than $25,000, but the projected construction costs are out of this world."
McKenzie noted that the new amphitheater's concrete and steel construction would mean it was "there for the long haul, but I would hope so at $1 million."
The commission also voted to approve county fire departments billing insurance companies for certain services rendered. While the practice has been in place for some time, McKenzie said, the resolution signed Tuesday certifies the commission's approval for the billing company's purposes.
McKenzie said that to his knowledge most, but not all county fire departments bill insurance providers for services rendered at the scene of house fires, car accidents and other incidents to which they're called. Individuals aren't billed or required to pay, he said.
