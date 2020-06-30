Replaced Mount Savage bridge opened to traffic

MOUNT SAVAGE — After more than a year of construction, the new $9.1 million bridge on state Route 36 over Jennings Run is now open, the Maryland Department of Transportation said Monday.
The bridge replaces a 91-year-old span that was among structurally deficient bridges in Maryland that Gov. Larry Hogan promised to address. The original bridge was constructed in 1929.
“Our bridge rehabilitation and replacement program is one of the best in the nation,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith. “We appreciate the cooperation and patience of all parties involved, especially the town of Mount Savage, while we worked to achieve the completion of this historic project.”
Contractor Charles J. Merlo Inc. of Mineral Point, Pennsylvania, performed the work, which included installing the new .11-mile vehicular span and pedestrian walkway and replacing five retaining walls. Crews replaced retaining walls along Jennings Run that had supported a demolished building along Old Row Road and constructed the pedestrian bridge.
The project began in May 2019 and work continued for several months until there was a redesign of the project due to the necessary replacing of a 100-year-old retaining wall at the site. The original cost of the project was $4.8 million prior to the redesign of the overall project.
The SHA said 3,600 cars use the Main Street section of Route 36 daily.
A memorial dedicated to the Mount Savage residents who served as Dough Boys during World War I was removed during construction and has been restored. The memorial will be moved to a new location on the pedestrian memorial bridge on July 6.
