CUMBERLAND, Md. — Local health officials anticipate COVID-19 case numbers will remain elevated in areas, including Allegany County, where vaccination rates are low.
The Allegany County Health Department this week released that information in a report that details COVID-19 case and vaccination statistics from July 1 to Nov. 17.
After reaching a peak of 81.56 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, which was four times the state average, in mid-September, the Allegany County case rate declined through the month of October.
“However, since early November, we are once again seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases,” the report states. “Currently, the case rate in Allegany County is nearly three times the state average.”
Between July 1 and Nov. 17 there were 3,192 new COVID-19 cases in Allegany County, 65% of which were in individuals age 18 to 64, 22% were people under age 18 and 13% were individuals age 65 or older.
Of the total case count, more than 80%, or 2,572 people, were not fully vaccinated against the virus.
“Immunity through vaccination against COVID-19 wanes over time, and breakthrough cases are possible in fully-vaccinated individuals,” the report states. “Getting a booster vaccine is important to strengthen and extend immune response to COVID-19.”
Studies have shown that fully vaccinated individuals who contract COVID-19 are less likely to experience severe illness or require hospitalization, it states.
“Of 300 hospitalizations in Allegany County between July 1 and November 17, 24% were fully vaccinated,” the report states. “Individuals who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 76% of Allegany County COVID-19 hospitalization,” the report states.
“Currently less than 48% of Allegany County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and many individuals are now due for a booster dose of vaccine to strengthen their immune response,” the report states. “It is recommended that everyone age 5 and older be vaccinated against COVID-19, and those 18 and older should get a COVID-19 booster shot as soon as they are eligible.”
COVID-19 vaccines are available locally at pharmacies, urgent care clinics, health department clinics and offered by some primary care providers.
CovidActNow.org on Thursday updated its case data, which listed Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties as having a “very high” risk level for the disease.
“Over the last week, Allegany County, Maryland has averaged 31 new confirmed cases per day,” the website stated.
COVID-19 vaccines, tests
Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccine appointments are available Dec. 1 at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
Folks can register for an appointment at health.maryland.gov/allegany.
To be eligible for the booster vaccine, people must be age 18 or older and meet one of the following criteria:
• Received a second dose of Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago.
• Received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago.
The Allegany County Health Department will offer other COVID-19 vaccinations at the fairgrounds on a walk-in basis from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 1.
No appointment is needed to receive a first, second, or booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12 or older, or a first or second dose of Moderna for folks ages 18 and older.
COVID-19 testing will resume at the fairgrounds from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
