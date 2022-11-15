CUMBERLAND — No injuries were reported Monday when a resident of the Union Rescue Mission set fire to his bunk bed after he discovered his sleeping area was not equipped with a smoke alarm, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The incident prompted the arrest of 31-year-old Kevin Wayne Bergdoll, who remained jailed Tuesday without bond on charges of arson and malicious burning.
The fire occurred as Bergdoll's roommate was asleep in the upper bunk of a bedroom at the rescue mission, located at 16 Gulf Memorial Drive, investigators said.
Cumberland firefighters responding to the 8 a.m. incident found the fire had been quickly "knocked down" by an employee who used a fire extinguisher.
Damages estimated at $2,000 resulted to the two-story building that was occupied by nearly two dozen occupants and employees, according to investigators.
Bergdoll, who is not shown in Maryland electronic court records, reportedly told investigators that he set fire to his bunk in an apparent effort to "make the homeless shelter safer." Investigators said he claimed he was upset after discovering that there was no smoke alarm in the bedroom where he was sleeping.
State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci commended the investigators' efforts to bring the case to a close quickly.
"Setting a fire within a homeless shelter where some of our most vulnerable go to stay warm on one of the first cold nights in Maryland is a despicable act. Anyone, including Mr. Bergdoll, could have called our agency or the Cumberland Fire Department, and we would have promptly responded and corrected the situation," Geraci said.
