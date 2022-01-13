KEYSER, W.Va. — Unallocated American Rescue Plan funds will help ease some of the costs of upcoming renovation projects planned for the Mineral County Courthouse complex.
Coordinator Luke McKenzie told County Commissioners during their Tuesday meeting that the money could be used to provide government services, per a recent decision made by the U.S. Treasury.
“Whatever funding’s not allocated, we could use toward renovations, toward the roof,” McKenzie said. “It can be used for whatever we want, as long as it’s providing a service to the public, basically.”
Mineral County received $2.6 million from the COVID-19 stimulus package last year and allocated all but roughly $358,000. The county will receive another $2.6 million in June. The money needs to be earmarked for use by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2025, McKenzie said.
For work on the annex building’s roof, McKenzie said, the county received two bids — the high bid was more than $224,000 and the low $146,000. While those exceeded the $100,000 price tag that consulting architect Tom Pritts projected, McKenzie said, the roof repairs are time-sensitive.
“I think we’re up to almost 40 buckets collecting rain up in the top floor,” McKenzie said.
Commission President Dr. Richard “Doc” Lechliter supported using the ARP money for work on the judicial annex building’s roof.
“I kind of lean toward paying it now, so we don’t have to add that debt,” Lechliter said.
The existing metal roof will be replaced with one made of an insulated rubber membrane material, McKenzie said.
The commission voted to award the contract to the low bidder, Hite Roofing of Cumberland. The company expects to have the project complete by March 5, said McKenzie.
In other business, the commission:
• Learned that the dilapidated amphitheater at Larenim Park is scheduled to be razed the first week of February, per McKenzie.
• Approved redistricting revisions. The county now has 24 voting precincts. Commissioners made “minor changes” to some magistrate districts, Lechliter said, including moving an estimated 100-200 voters in the Fort Ashby area along state Route 28 from the third district to the first. The revisions will be posted on the county website.
• Approved revisions to some of the leases issued for use of FEMA lots around the county. Along with raising the annual price from $10 to $100 for the leases discussed Tuesday, McKenzie said the revisions make it easier for the county to exit the lease, and make the leaseholder responsible for maintaining the space. The changes also bar lessees from using the lots to generate revenue. Additionally, two waterfront lots won’t be leased out again and will be retained by the county for recreational use.
