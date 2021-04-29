Rescued owl returns to skies

LAVALE — Even for birds of prey, it’s a hazardous world. Luckily, there are kind people to assist in tough times.
About two weeks ago, Beth Sayler was alerted to something amiss in her LaVale backyard when her dog began barking at something she couldn’t quite discern.
“I didn’t see anything move, you know, and it just looked like a stump,” Sayler recalled. Her stepdaughter Pam went outside to check, she said, and reported that the mysterious mass was an owl.
“She started calling around to see who could come and get it, because you could see it was injured,” Sayler said, noting the bird had a bloodied wing.
Ultimately, Pam was able to get connected with the Owl Moon Raptor Center, an animal rehabilitation facility in Montgomery County that works with birds of prey. Director Suzanne Shoemaker said the center rescues and rehabilitates about 30 birds a year from Western Maryland.
While she normally doesn’t do the rescues in this area herself, she said, Shoemaker happened to be visiting family nearby in West Virginia when the Saylers called, and came to pick up the injured great horned owl.
“(Pam) sat here and guarded that owl for hours,” Sayler said. “We have a lot of dogs in the neighborhood, and we were just afraid for it.”
Shoemaker said that the bird’s leg had been ensnared in a vine, and it had also sustained injuries to its wing. She freed the bird and headed home with the patient safe in a box.
Upon examination, Shoemaker said, it became clear that the owl was more injured than she initially realized.
“He had been struggling to free himself for a long time, I think at least overnight,” Shoemaker said. “He was beating himself up on the shoulder. I don’t know if he did it struggling to free himself, or maybe some crows might have mauled him. It’s hard to say, but he was very swollen and bruised, and he had some abrasions and punctures on that shoulder.”
Once he was safe at the center, Shoemaker said they started the owl on a course of antibiotics and pain medicine.
After about two weeks, “the swelling came down, and he was much more comfortable in that shoulder,” Shoemaker said. “So we test flew him, and he flew very well, so we knew he was probably going to be fine.”
It was also important to return the bird to the same area.
“They know their territory and they’re very familiar with it,” Shoemaker said. “They know where the hazards are and where the resources are, so we do always try to return them to their territories.”
On Tuesday, the owl returned to the skies from the same backyard where the Sayler family rescued him. Shoemaker entrusted volunteer Billy Rios, who handles most of the center’s avian rescue efforts in this region, with the owl’s safe return.
Shoemaker said her center treats around 300 to 350 birds a year, and touched on the many hazards that owls and other raptor-type birds face, both in the natural world and from humans.
“There’s the usual cars and window strikes, and then there’s power line strikes and electrocution, entanglement in fishing line and other human things like netting,” Shoemaker said. “There’s a lot of hazards out there that I like to make sure people are aware of, so that they don’t leave nets up or leave their fishing line behind when they’re fishing. It’s things like that they can do to reduce the hazards that wildlife face.
“I like to get that out there, for the sake of the birds,” Shoemaker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.