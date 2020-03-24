Resident rescued from Barton fire

BARTON — Barton firefighters rescued a woman after fire broke out in a High Street home Tuesday morning.
“Firefighters from Barton Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene and confirmed one occupant was trapped on the second floor due to heavy smoke conditions,” Lt. Todd Bowman, public information officer for the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, said. “Fire crews used ground ladders to rescue the occupant.”
The fire was reported at 7:53 a.m. to the Allegany County Joint Communications Center. First reports indicated a fire in the basement with smoke conditions on the remaining floors.
Three of five residents who occupied the home at 18913 High Street were home at the time of the fire, Bowman said. Two were able to escape without issue.
“County EMS personnel stationed at Tri-Towns EMS evaluated the victim that was trapped,” Bowman said. “All occupants refused medical care.”
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating the cause of the fire and the American Red Cross was notified to provide assistance to the victims.
Units from Barton, Lonaconing, Bloomington, Midland, Westernport, Piedmont, Keyser, Tri-Towns EMS and Allegany County Department of Emergency Services responded.
