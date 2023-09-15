KEYSER, W.Va. — A Mineral County resident said Tuesday he will challenge any obscenity ordinance elected officials may try to adopt.
The possibility of developing an obscenity law was discussed at Tuesday’s meeting of the Mineral County Commission.
The commission had first discussed the idea at its Aug. 22 board meeting. According to Commissioner Charles “Dutch” Staggs, obscenity ordinances are currently being adopted in Jefferson and other counties in West Virginia.
The officials said the ordinance could pertain to any kind of public show, display or entertainment, including, according to commissioners, behavior during a public parade or public drag performances.
“My issue with this, first of all, if people would watch their mouth we wouldn’t have to have it,” said Commissioner Roger Leatherman. “But what are you going to do with it if you break (the ordinance). It’s not against the law to use bad language is it?”
“It’s more than bad language,” replied Staggs.
“I know when you get into certain things,” said Leatherman, “I mean I’m in favor of it, don’t take it the wrong way, but what are we going to do with it?”
Luke McKenzie, county administrator, said there were some obscenity ordinances already on the county books, with the last one being adopted in 1985. He said he had circulated them to the commissioners via email.
Commission President Jerry Whisner suggested that the emails be reviewed and the topic be revisited at the next commission meeting.
At that point, county resident Brian Gardner asked to speak. Gardner said he has a degree in constitutional law.
He focused on freedom of speech and expression.
“Historically the courts have upheld you can’t tell people how to cut their hair or how to dress. You can’t do that kind of stuff,” Gardner said. “The current Supreme Court has been in favor of gender expression.”
He said restriction on those freedoms often violate First Amendment freedom of speech, Ninth Amendment due process, 14th Amendment equal protection under the law and the Americans with Disabilities Act and Civil Rights Act.
“Drag queens are on television,” Gardner said. “RuPaul is the most well known drag queen. Paul has been on TV for 15 years and has over 200 episodes and specials. RuPaul has won 13 Emmys and a Tony award.”
Gardner said saying RuPaul’s content is not considered art-worthy would be challenged.
“Any attempt to say that drag shows, or any other form of gender expression, has no artistic value on a national scale would be immediately proven false,” he said.
Gardner also challenged an attempt to judge parade activities because you can’t “turn them off” like you can a TV.
“You can turn away from a parade or cover your ears ... but what you cannot do is tell people they cannot exist in public,” he said. “Should this commission consider going forward with this, I will personally challenge the law and ensure that it is not enforced.”
