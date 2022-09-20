CUMBERLAND — Numerous residents shared concerns Tuesday over possible plans to relocate the Union Rescue Mission to the North Centre Street area.
The mission is currently located downtown at 16 Queen City Pavement where it first opened in 1963.
City officials have for years expressed interest in obtaining the property for economic development purposes such as a bus terminal. Rescue Mission management has also been looking to move from the dated building, which is too small for their needs.
Pastor David Ziler, director of the mission, spoke at Tuesday’s mayor and City Council meeting, where he confirmed that he is negotiating with the owner of 710 N. Centre St. to obtain the building, which is currently the home of High Point Furniture Outlet.
“We do have an offer in,” said Ziler. “We are working on the contract. It is not signed or anything yet, but we are beyond just looking at it. We are negotiating now.”
Ziler said the location on North Centre Street offers much more space.
“We only have 12,000 square feet now,” said Ziler. “The (High Point Furniture Outlet) has 32,000 square feet. That almost triples our space.”
Ziler said the Rescue Mission is about helping people that need help without catering to people who are breaking the law.
“The other thing (the move would do) is, I think, it takes us out of the conversation of the vagrancy that is happening on Baltimore Street,” said Ziler. “We get linked with that. But if we are a little bit further out of the middle of the city, we get taken out of the conversation.”
Numerous residents that reside in the North Centre Street area and the North End attended the meeting to express concerns with the mission moving to their neighborhood.
Rick Haymaker, who lives with his wife Toni on North Centre Street, said they moved to Cumberland four years ago to be closer to family. He said many people in the neighborhood take care of their homes but have already been dealing with increased loitering and property damage.
“It feels we are holding back a wave of chaos,” said Haymaker. “Now considering relocating the Rescue Mission to High Point Furniture we feel that we would be swamped beyond our endurance. We already see the appearance of the element that occurs at the Rescue Mission’s current location and the situation of the underpass at that location. To move that to an area where responsible homeowners live ... seems greatly unfair to me.”
Ziler said that his mission serves the homeless who have fallen on hard times and some who are dealing with addiction. He sympathized with the homeowners but said he could not control what happens on public sidewalks, but added the Rescue Mission does not tolerate unruly patrons who do not follow their rules.
“We are dealing with a 200-year-old building,” said Ziler. “We get the picture that those people at George Washington’s Cabin (on Greene Street) where the homeless hang out, but that is not the homeless we help. We may give them meals, but the people we work with are actively pursuing housing, actively pursuing sobriety and a better life.”
