CUMBERLAND — Americans have been spending more time at home than ever before due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Bans on non-essential travel and gatherings of more than 10 people have left many with spare time to fill at home.
The Times-News reached out via social media to find out what residents have doing with so much time on their hands.
Some reported helping in the fight against COVID-19.
Doris Brady of LaVale and Sharon Derlan of Cumberland have made dozens of masks to give to relatives and health care and senior citizen housing facilities.
While others have been supporting the cause in their ways as well, they also report getting many activities accomplished.
Cumberland resident and city Councilman Seth Bernard said, "My dad and I are working on putting in a patio behind my house."
Donnie Trexler, who owns a pub in Mount Savage, has closed the business temporarily. "We have almost finished our kitchen remodel. We were only getting to work on it one day a week until we closed now it's almost finished."
Terena Knotts of Bowling Green said she is, "Learning guitar and singing songs to my mom through video chatting while she's in a nursing home receiving hospice."
Former Allegany County Commissioner Bill Valentine lives in Little Orleans. "Social distancing is everyday life here," he said. "But I have spent more time working out. I prepared my mowers; I have mowed twice. We put a new metal roof on tractor shed, and created some ground blinds for spring turkey hunting."
William C. Pfaff, Cumberland, wrote, "The biggest thing for me is getting to do more art. I not only enjoy the process of creation but it also provides a good mental escape from this whole situation. I work for the railroad so I'm still putting in 40 hours a week there so I don't have as much time to fill as a lot of folks who didn't get a choice to keep working."
Patricia Wilt, Cumberland, is an artist. "Since the outbreak I have gotten nine paintings done. I will be way ahead for the exhibitions in the fall. I do watercolors and pastels. I am primarily a wildlife artist, a lot of wild animals and livestock."
Paula Grimm of Cumberland said, "I'm working at my two essential jobs. I only go to the market when I absolutely need something. I stay home and been doing spring cleaning."
Scott Brooks, a musician and sound engineer, lives in Elk Garden, West Virginia. "I've been working on the victory garden. I have enough land and space available that I'm planting enough to hopefully feed my fellow colleagues. Everyone else I know in the entertainment industry is on the dole or waiting to be on the dole."
Sherry Willison Hartman of Cumberland has been, "playing clawhammer banjo when not teaching math remotely." Sue Ann Moessinger of Cumberland said, "I write two letters everyday to friends."
Tony and Denise Partsch Cornwell said they have been working on building the Locust Post Brewery in Little Orleans. They hope to open in the summer.
Maryellen Miller owns the Fireside Deli and Wine Shop on Glendale Road in Garrett County. "Being the owner of a business that is mostly closed, I’m trying to accomplish tasks that I would normally pay others to do. I need to keep busy and save money so I'm painting the shop and plan on doing the landscaping next."
Donna Miller, and her husband Russ Miller, live in Cumberland and play in the musical duo Take Two. "We've finished two CDs of original music in our home studio and now working on a CD of popular songs by other artists. We really miss playing gigs."
Aaron Hendrickson, a Realtor with Long Foster, said, "I've done some cleaning and housework. I organized by drawers and closets. Now my shelves are straightened up."
Ruth Davis-Rogers of Cumberland replied, "I was working remotely until my employer totally closed down the office, where I work, last week. My plan now, until I am called back to work, is to clean, organize and work on some much needed home improvement projects during the day. In the afternoon, I take a walk, and in the evenings ,I fix a nice meal and watch Netflix."
Dave Robison is an actor who lives in LaVale. He is member of the comedy troop Misfit Toys Industries. The troop does lives shows but has been sidelined during the outbreak. "I've been working with Chad Middleton and we've been making comedy shorts remotely," said Robison. "We use a Google drive. The videos are about five to 15 minutes and we've been posting them to YouTube. It's called, Dave and Chad's Angry 80s. It's about how 80s computer games and TV shows impacted us."
Cumberland resident Doug Schwab said, "I'm having virtual drinks with friends on FaceTime. We're cleaning the basement and working on my hobbies. Enjoying the time the best I can."
Retied attorney Jay Harvey of Cumberland said, "I've done absolutely nothing and I've enjoyed it immensely."
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
