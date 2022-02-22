CUMBERLAND — Three people escaped a fire in the 100 block of Grand Avenue just before dawn Monday after an occupant awakened to the smell of smoke at about the same time city firefighters arrived.
Jonathan Painter, his mom Gloria Painter and another adult fled the residence at 126 Grand after Jonathan Painter awakened to the smell of smoke.
“He said he was descending the steps at about the same time our firefighters arrived to help them out of the house,” Cumberland Fire Marshal Chris Ratliff said.
City firefighters were also credited with saving a litter of 15 puppies from the residence. Five Great Danes also escaped the fire without injury.
The 6:44 a.m. fire originated on the front porch of the property owned by Jonathan Painter. The cause remained under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office at the request of city fire officials.
Smoke alarms were present but “there was not enough smoke in the house to activate them,” Ratliff said.
The Painters were not expected to be displaced by the fire. Damage to the porch and windows caused damage estimated by Ratliff at $10,000. The property is insured.
Emergency radio broadcasts indicated the fire was extinguished within minutes of the arrival of firefighters following alert by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.
The fire prompted response of Ridgeley, Bedford Road, Bowling Green, LaVale and Wiley Ford volunteer companies along with Allegany County ambulances from LaVale and Cresaptown.
Cumberland Police controlled traffic during the incident.
