Residents raise concerns over solar farm

FLINTSTONE — Some residents of Twiggtown are concerned by the construction of a large solar farm in the picturesque valley they call home.
Valerie and Paul Felker and Sandy and Bob McElwee have homes adjacent to one another at the foot of Irons Mountain along Oliver Beltz Road. Both couples purchased homes in the Western Maryland mountains to enjoy peaceful retirements.
On July 1, they were awakened by the sound of construction vehicles arriving to begin work on an 11-acre solar energy facility.
The solar farm is located on land between Oliver Beltz and Williams roads just south of Flintstone. The land was leased by Standard Solar Inc. of Rockville.
The Felkers and McElwees are concerned that their property values will be diminished now that their views will include solar panels attached to metal framework. Other concerns are the possibility of glare and unmaintained grounds.
“Our way of life has changed,” said Valerie Felker. “We moved here in 2016 to retire in the country. We were tired of the hustle and bustle of the city. We are from outside Philadelphia. My husband said, ‘I want to show you this house.’ It has a nice view; it’s quiet and we have the trees with the wildlife around. That’s gone.”
She said her family is now on the construction crews’ clock.
“The noise starts at 5 o’clock in the morning,” Felker said. “It’s the pounding. It’s seven days a week 5 a.m. until 8 p.m. at night. Now they have stopped on Sundays since they are ahead now. It’s a disruption to my lifestyle. The county doesn’t have to deal with it, but we’re on their clock.”
The neighbors have made videos of the sound caused by the construction.
“I walk around with ear plugs,” said Sandy McElwee. “None of us are sleeping. You can’t open your windows. You can’t have family over for cookouts there is so much noise. The wildlife is going. We used to have deer. We haven’t seen them.”
McElwee said she would like to see a forested or vegetative buffer constructed around the facility to create a visual barrier as has been done in other communities across the country.
Felker said she’s concerned about reflection from the panels. “When the sun hits it’s going to be horrible,” she said. “They also said they will have someone out here to maintain it and patrol and take care of it.”
Alan Watson, operations manager with Standard Solar, said some disruption can occur during the 90-day construction phase, but the facility will be well maintained.
“The activities that are going on are very common activities for a site like that,” he said. “From cutting in the first road to doing some final grading and putting down seed and straw, it’s typically a three-month build.”
Watson said the facility will be monitored and include a boundary.
“In the permit that we have, there is a barrier included along Williams Road and along the north side of the array. That came from zoning and some from community involvement before we started the project,” he said.
“Some (solar facilities) don’t have a visual barrier because they are so far removed. We do have one planned for that facility. I couldn’t tell you off hand what’s in it. It won’t be established until we are almost done and it will take a couple years to get fully established.”
Watson said a vegetative screen comprised of six to eight different plantings will surround the entire area.
“It will be a combination of deciduous and evergreen plantings,” he said. “It is usually small trees and grasses. It will all depend on what the county is asking you to do and what gets approved.”
Watson added, “The national electric code requires a 7-foot fence to be code compliant. We’ll put in 6 feet of fabric, basic chicken-wire fence, which is 2-by-2 (inch) openings and the last foot is made up of three strands of barbed wire, and that generally keeps the deer out.”
Watson said the grass will be mowed and the company has security cameras to keep an eye on the grounds.
John Finnerty, Standard Solar’s director of business development, said the company tries to work with neighbors.
“We certainly want to be part of the community,” he said. “We do value local relationships. We worked with the county for guidance. We have had neighbors drop in and they are happy with it. It makes sure we are good community members and I think we have been over the years with the various projects. We have repeat customers.”
