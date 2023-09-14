CUMBERLAND — Considering the demand for skilled workers to refurbish old houses in the city, a training program could add local jobs to the area while filling a need for historic homeowners, Frank Clark said.
Clark, a city resident, was at a public workshop to review and discuss a draft of the Cumberland Historic Preservation Plan.
Roughly 50 people, including Cumberland City Council member Laurie Marchini, were at the event, which was held Tuesday at Allegany Museum and featured speaker Nick Kalogeresis — associate principal at Chicago-based consulting firm The Lakota Group.
“Your participation tonight is very valued,” Kalogeresis told attendees and asked them to write comments regarding Cumberland’s historic preservation and community revitalization efforts for the draft plan on sticky notes stationed around the room near posters of Cumberland’s historic areas.
The plan aims to facilitate housing and neighborhood revitalization, economic development and heritage tourism.
Lakota representatives were in Cumberland in the spring to collect input from community stakeholders and preservation partners, which led to the draft plan that’s posted at cumberlandpreservationplan.com.
The plan must be submitted to the Maryland Historical Trust at the end of this month, Kalogeresis said.
“Historic” includes buildings older than 50 years, he said.
There are five nationally registered historic districts in Cumberland with potential for more, Kalogeresis said.
The draft plan includes several strategies and recommendations.
Barriers to rehabilitation could be reduced if local financial incentives for building repair projects were provided, it states.
“Establish a revolving fund for small-scale developers working in historic districts,” the plan states.
“Consider establishing a crowdfunded real estate investment pool, or marketing properties through SmallChange.co,” it states.
And, “develop a historical marker program to document significant African American places.”
The plan also calls for educational programming regarding local, state and federal preservation incentives.
Ed Mullaney, who retired as Cumberland’s downtown manager in 2013 and currently co-chairs the organization Let’s Beautify Cumberland!, talked of the importance to repair the Washington Street bridge on the city’s historic street.
“It’s critical,” he said.
Tom and Jo Allison talked of challenges they face as owners of a historic house in Decatur Heights.
“We so need people who can work on these houses,” Jo Allison said. “It’s just got to be a whole community effort.”
Comments about the draft plan may be emailed to Ruth Davis-Rogers, Cumberland’s historic preservation planner, at ruth.davis-rogers@cumberlandmd.gov.
