CUMBERLAND — Some city residents feel one way to combat the rising price of eggs is to own their own chickens.
About eight city residents attended a recent meeting of the Cumberland City Council to request an ordinance permitting the ownership of hens. Current city law prohibits the practice.
According to the Consumer Price Index, the price of eggs jumped nearly 50% by the end of 2022 compared to the year prior — the largest for a grocery item in that period. A check of prices at LaVale Walmart on Friday showed a dozen eggs selling for $4.64
The residents asked officials to allow a limited number of live female chickens on private property inside city limits.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss is not in favor of the idea.
“They make it sound like a family friendly little activity, but to me there are a lot of health concerns and nuisance concerns,” Morriss said in an interview after the meeting.
City resident Gail Devore said Michael Cohen, the attorney for Frostburg and Cumberland, assisted in developing an application process that resulted in an ordinance permitting the ownership of up to six hens in Frostburg.
“In 2016, the City Council of Frostburg with our city attorney Michael Cohen’s help, wrote a new code for them and it’s been very successful,” said Devore. “Their (Frostburg’s) process includes a detailed application and a $30 annual fee for a license.”
Frostburg’s ordinance also requires the hens be for personal use only, not for commercial use. Owners must register with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and have a well-constructed outdoor coop to ensure proper care.
In addition, roosters are not permitted. Hens will lay eggs with or without a rooster. Without a rooster, eggs are infertile and won’t develop into chicks.
“I am here to support having chickens in the city,” said Cumberland resident Alexandra Brawn. “I was introduced to having chickens from some friends in Mount Savage. They had four chickens and one rooster. To go and take eggs from the backyard was an amazing thing. It builds a more stable local food supply.
“They also provide gardeners with compost,” she added. “It is high in nitrogen, potassium and calcium and reduces the need for additional fertilizer. Letting them graze in the garden and yard helps reduce pests that will damage plants. They also reduce ticks, which helps because Lyme disease is something no one wants.”
Cumberland resident Frank Asher said he is a gardener and tries to grow organic produce for health reasons.
“I want to be able to have my own chickens, especially because it can be $6 a dozen to get eggs,” he said. “Also too, this can create community. Children, when they see a neighbor with chickens it connects them to their neighbors and their neighborhood.”
Morriss said the City Council would internally discuss the topic.
“It is not something I would recommend that we do but obviously we have some citizens that are interested in having chickens,” he said.
“There was one gentleman who was not in compliance and had a rooster out their crowing every morning,” Morriss said. “You have to understand, with our code enforcement officer, it’s not that they are out looking for chickens, they are responding to complaints by neighbors and that is where we are now. If you allow chickens you are going to see more complaints and issues between neighbors.”
