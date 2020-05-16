Church wall work will close part of Washington Street
CUMBERLAND — The eastbound lane of Washington Street, driving toward Baltimore Street, will be closed between Prospect Square and Greene Street to allow repairs to be made to the failed retaining wall at Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
Traffic flow will be affected starting May 18, according to the city’s engineering department. Belt Construction will perform the work.
The westbound lane (driving toward North Smallwood Street) will remain in service. Detour signs will direct eastbound traffic toward Prospect Square and North Smallwood and Greene streets.
Construction is expected to last six weeks. The eastbound lane is expected to be closed until the job is finished. The contractor will review progress weekly and open Washington Street to two-way traffic earlier, if possible.
Motorists should follow all traffic control devices that will be in place. Residents with questions may contact Belt at 301-729-8900.
