CUMBERLAND — A retired canine officer with the Cumberland Police Department died Monday after battling illness.
K-9 Ralf served the city from November 2011 until his retirement last September. Ralf and his partner Cpl. Jeremy Hedrick were credited with taking numerous drugs and drug dealers off the streets, Chief Chuck Ternent said Tuesday.
"Ralf had an exemplary service record with our department and will be missed," Ternent said. "He was a friend to us all as well as the many children he came in contact with."
Ralf was assigned to the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force before moving to the department's patrol division and also served as a school resource officer canine.
"Detective K9 Ralf, you were glorious, majestic and loved far more than you will ever realize," Hedrick said in a Facebook post. "You have brought joy to those young and old. You served your community with the utmost dignity. I am so proud that you were not only my partner but my family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.