CUMBERLAND — Eligible Allegany County employees will soon be offered retirement incentives as county officials move forward with a salary scale increase for many of its workers.
The Allegany County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to approve a new salary structure for its roughly 530 employees. The vote was conducted at the regular meeting of the commissioners at the county office complex on Kelly Road.
The new pay structure, which will include increases for several employee pay grades, was recommended by Evergreen Solutions, LLC, a Tallahassee, Florida-based firm that recently conducted a study of the county pay structure.
Evergreen Solutions studies the salary structures of governmental entities to determine if they offer competitive pay rates to employees and potential new hires.
“It is very important that we strive to retain great, dedicated county employees as well as recruit qualified talent going forward,” said Kristi Liller, county director of human resources.
The study concluded that county salaries were below market rates. However, that was seen more at the lower end of the pay classifications.
The study also showed that the spread between the current pay scales averaged 10%. Therefore it was recommended that the county add additional pay grades, increasing the number of levels from 20 to 25 unique pay ranges. The additional pay levels lowered the salary increases to 7.5% between levels.
“We had eight straight years with stagnant salaries so this is an adjustment to get them back where they belong,” said Jason Bennett, county administrator.
The study also determined that raising salary levels is likely to increase the county’s annual budget by $2.4 million. County officials agreed to develop a retirement incentive program to offset some of that cost.
Liller provided details on the retirement incentive program at the meeting. She said roughly 85 employees could be eligible for the incentives. She said eligibility for retirement is determined by date of hire and age of the employee as well as guidelines determined by the Maryland State Retirement Pension System.
“The proposed incentive will provide $20,000 for 30 years of service; $17,500 for 25 years; $15,000 for 10 years, and $12,500 for five years of service,” said Liller. “In addition, if approved, each applicant will receive $1,000 per year of service.”
The incentive program was approved by a unanimous vote of the commissioners.
Applications will be accepted for the incentive offerings through March 31, 2023, with the retirement effective date to be no later than June 1, 2023.
Liller said her office has estimated that 20 to 30 employees are likely to apply.
Commissioner Creade Brodie Jr. said the county has been losing people due to market rate salary competition. He said the Allegany County Detention Center, which had 30 vacancies in 2022, has been hit particularly hard.
“We are losing people,” said Brodie. “We have a list of people that we’ve lost in the last year. We’ve had several years with flat salaries, nothing. So now we’re trying to play catch up.”
County officials authorized Lee Beeman, the county attorney, to negotiate the impact of the salary pay scales on employees working under union contracts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.