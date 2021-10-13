WILEY FORD, W.Va. — Arsons of two vacant Wiley Ford residences in the last several weeks have prompted a reward offer for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the incidents.
No injuries were reported in the fires that occurred just after 1 a.m. Sunday at 322 City View Ave. and on Sept. 14 at 126 Stately St. That fire was discovered by a passerby at 2:39 a.m.
The incidents just off state Route 28 have alarmed local residents.
“I’m sure our residents are nervous. We just ask anyone who sees anything suspicious or out of the ordinary to contact the police department or the fire department,” said Wiley Ford Volunteer Fire Department Chief Sean Malone.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the incidents with the assistance of Wiley Ford fire officials.
The homes are a block apart and the Stately Street location is across the street from the fire station.
Sunday’s fire caused extensive damage to the City View Avenue residence that has reportedly been vacant since August.
The Stately Street residence was reportedly vacated about three weeks prior to the Sept. 14 fire.
Both properties were gutted despite quick response of Wiley Ford volunteer firefighters upon alert by the Mineral County 911 emergency center.
A reward offer of $5,000 was announced Wednesday by the fire marshal's office via its Twitter and Facebook social media platforms.
Calls to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal may be placed to 800-233-FIRE.
