Attending the ribbon cutting for The Egle House Assisted Living Center, in front, from the left, are Troy Raines, Hearthstone Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Allegany County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors member; co-owner Jeffery Metz, administrator/co-owner, Egle Nursing Home and Rehab Center; Gayle Durst, assisted living manager, Egle House; Jennifer Thomas, assistant director of nursing, Egle Nursing Home and Rehab Center; Sam Jones, director of nursing, Egle Nursing Home and Rehab Center; David Lauder, business manager/co-owner, Egle Nursing and Rehab Center; Barbara Lauder, co-owner; Randy Olsen, First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union. Row two, same order, Stacey Bingaman, president and CEO of First Peoples; Julie Westendorff, Allegany Arts Council, chamber board; George Lauder, co-owner; and Jim Lindner, First Peoples. In back are Greg Hildreth, Allegany County Department of Economic and Community Development; Parika Andreassen, Hampton Inn Cumberland, chamber board; Juli McCoy, chamber executive director; James Elliott, Allegany County states attorney; Rob Collette, Cumberland Healthcare Center, chamber member; Jack Coburn, mayor of Lonaconing; Jim Lauder, Foundation Rehab; Fred Sloan, Lonaconing Town Council; Steve MacGray, Charis Realty Group, chamber membership committee member; Alegany County Commissioner Jacob Shade; Rebecca Ruppert, Allegany College of Maryland, chamber board; Allegany County Commissioner David Caporale; Robert Godfrey, Friends Aware, chamber first vice chairman of the board; Patrick Buck, CBIZ, chamber board; Jeffery O’Neal, UPMC Western Maryland, chamber chairman of the board; Dave Weimer, Braddock Construction, project builder; and Matt Brewer, Bennett, Brewer and Associates, project engineer.

 Submitted Photo

LONACONING — The Allegany County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Egle House Memory Care Assisted Living, 59 Jackson St., in celebration of its grand opening.

Members of the chamber’s board of directors were joined by other officials involved in the project.

Sitting adjacent to and on the campus of the Egle Nursing and Rehab Center, the new 16-bed facility is fully secure with private rooms, private baths and an outdoor courtyard with safeguards for residents in place.

The Egle House offers physician, lab and therapy services; activities; transportation; restaurant-style meals and other options and amenities.

For more information about the new residence, visit the website at www.eglehouse.com or contact the facility directly at 301-463-8928.

