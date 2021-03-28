Attending the ribbon cutting for The Egle House Assisted Living Center, in front, from the left, are Troy Raines, Hearthstone Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Allegany County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors member; co-owner Jeffery Metz, administrator/co-owner, Egle Nursing Home and Rehab Center; Gayle Durst, assisted living manager, Egle House; Jennifer Thomas, assistant director of nursing, Egle Nursing Home and Rehab Center; Sam Jones, director of nursing, Egle Nursing Home and Rehab Center; David Lauder, business manager/co-owner, Egle Nursing and Rehab Center; Barbara Lauder, co-owner; Randy Olsen, First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union. Row two, same order, Stacey Bingaman, president and CEO of First Peoples; Julie Westendorff, Allegany Arts Council, chamber board; George Lauder, co-owner; and Jim Lindner, First Peoples. In back are Greg Hildreth, Allegany County Department of Economic and Community Development; Parika Andreassen, Hampton Inn Cumberland, chamber board; Juli McCoy, chamber executive director; James Elliott, Allegany County states attorney; Rob Collette, Cumberland Healthcare Center, chamber member; Jack Coburn, mayor of Lonaconing; Jim Lauder, Foundation Rehab; Fred Sloan, Lonaconing Town Council; Steve MacGray, Charis Realty Group, chamber membership committee member; Alegany County Commissioner Jacob Shade; Rebecca Ruppert, Allegany College of Maryland, chamber board; Allegany County Commissioner David Caporale; Robert Godfrey, Friends Aware, chamber first vice chairman of the board; Patrick Buck, CBIZ, chamber board; Jeffery O’Neal, UPMC Western Maryland, chamber chairman of the board; Dave Weimer, Braddock Construction, project builder; and Matt Brewer, Bennett, Brewer and Associates, project engineer.
