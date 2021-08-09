RIDGELEY, W.Va. — The receipt of $875,000 in federal funding will help members of the Ridgeley Volunteer Fire Company build a new station to replace the one they’ve called home since the 1970s.
Sen. Joe Manchin’s office announced the award in a press release earlier this week.
The new station will be built on the grounds of the former Ridgeley High School on Potomac Street, across from the current station.
Fire company President Robbie Pollock said in a phone interview Friday that Fairmont-based architect Omni Associates will design the building, and it hasn’t been determined whether it will have four truck bays or five once finished. It will be 125 feet wide and 100 feet long, he said.
The company has been fortunate, Pollock said, to receive strong support from the town. While the building was originally slated to be 100 feet wide and long, when company officials approached the council for extra space they were granted the additional 25 feet of width.
“The town of Ridgeley has gone all-out to help the fire company,” Pollock said. “The mayor and council have been nothing but helpful for us with getting this done.”
While it depends on the architect’s timeline, Pollock said, they hope to have the new station completed by late summer or early fall 2022. Per building regulations, the facility will feature a bunk room, community hall, kitchen, meeting room and exercise room, among other features.
“We’ve outgrown it,” Pollock said of the current building that has served firefighters since 1973 and had previously been used by a beer distributor. “The building is getting older. With maintenance on the building, we’re throwing good money at bad money ... a bad situation.”
While it will be funded by the town and not through the federal award, a new town hall is separately in the works and is also slated to be built on the school site.
Ridgeley Mayor Bill Shepherd, a lifelong town resident who took office in July, said Friday the new town hall will be on the left side of the campus facing the levee, and the fire station will be located next to the KinderCenter. COVID-19 delayed the construction process, Shepherd said, and they hope to select a contractor for the building in the coming months.
The “state-of-the-art” fire hall will be a boon for the town when it’s finished, Shepherd said.
“We’re looking forward to it,” he said. “I’m 74 years old, and I’ve lived here my entire life. I cried when that school building went down, but there was nothing we could do about it. What’s going to go back up there is going to make that blank piece of land look 100% better.”
The former high school was demolished in 2018.
The first class graduated from the school in 1939 and it continued operation until 1976, when Frankfort High School was built in Short Gap. The school then housed primary and middle school students until 1991, when Frankfort Middle School was built.
