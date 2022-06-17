RIDGELEY, W.Va. — The simmering fight between the Ridgeley Town Council and the Ridgeley Volunteer Fire Department over the department's plans for a new station may soon boil over into a courtroom if not resolved.
Communication and compromise are both necessary for the Ridgeley Town Council and Ridgeley Volunteer Fire Department to resolve their ongoing disagreement regarding the intended site of the new station, some said at the council's Tuesday night meeting. Dozens of community members and volunteers from the fire department attended the monthly meeting, the group's first since April.
For nearly a year, the town and the fire department have locked horns regarding the construction of a new station on the grounds of the former Ridgeley High School. While the department and the council under the leadership of former Mayor Mark Jones agreed to split the cost of demolition of the high school so that both could build new facilities on the grounds, the current council raised concerns about the safety of having the department on site.
Town attorney Jason Sites has said the town could claim eminent domain over the land, based on the legitimate public use potential of a new town hall, and that the two may end up in court regarding the matter, which he reiterated Tuesday.
'Not an acceptable risk'
During the meeting, Councilman Duke Lantz presented a slideshow that laid out the town's concerns regarding the department's use of the site, as well as listing others who currently use space in the surrounding area.
The proposed site shares a parking lot with the KinderCenter daycare and Deb's Furniture Store, and Lantz noted the activity center nearby is frequently occupied. The parking lot fills up on weekends when youth football teams play, Lantz said. Mineral County Schools also parks buses on the site, he said.
Lantz's wife Tonya owns and operates the KinderCenter facility, he said.
Because the area is "already heavily used by groups and individuals for community and recreation activities, it would not be a responsible decision to place the Ridgeley Volunteer Fire Department in the middle of that area," Lantz said.
"The risk and dangers of first responders responding to calls at a high rate of speed and fire apparatus departing that area at the same high rate of speed and the amount of people in that area on any given day adds to the probability of a catastrophic, if not fatal, accident," he said. "One serious accident or fatality is too many. It's not an acceptable risk to take."
Lantz said the town believes the 270 feet of space between the proposed site of the department and Veterans Memorial Highway is also dangerous, and would reduce the ability of the groups who currently use the surrounding spaces to continue doing so.
Additionally, said Lantz, the department had originally requested space for a 100-by-100 building, but later requested an additional 25 feet to accommodate a fifth truck bay. That decreases the available space for frontage of the planned town hall, Lantz said, as well as those using the concession stand on the football field.
"Paying 50% and getting 66% of the land is not really fair and equitable," Lantz said.
The town hall is also in rough physical shape, according to Lantz.
"Town hall is in disrepair just as much, if not more, than the fire station," Lantz said. They've removed black mold in recent years, he said, and the floor joists are decaying, "and they're ready to collapse in a lot of areas. If you walk through town hall, you'll know that, because the floor sags a little bit."
The town would instead like to use the space where the station was slated "to expand the usable outdoor recreation space for use by all citizens," said Lantz.
He and Mayor Bill Shepherd also recently discussed use of the bus lot with schools Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft, Lantz said, and while no agreement has been reached, he said that Ravenscroft "was receptive to the idea" of allowing the town "to have that area that the buses have."
"We are willing to help in any way we can. We've always been willing to help," Lantz said, noting the town has offered to reimburse the department for their part of the cost of demolition and to help find an alternate site.
Not making progress
Attorney Sites said that the department hasn't accepted any of the alternative locations proposed.
"The problem is we're not making any progress," Sites said. "The fire department's not able to move forward with the construction of a building, the town's not able to move forward with construction of a building, because nobody seems to understand that it's not going to work for both entities."
"If we can't come to some type of resolution in the very, very near future, then it's probably time to proceed with the eminent domain (lawsuit)," Sites said.
'Don't understand that'
In all their years in their current site just across the street from the one proposed, there's never been an accident involving a Ridgeley fire truck, Chief Steve Shipley said.
"We've coexisted with all of these groups listed long before I was ever in the fire department," Shipley said. "... In all these years, we've never hit a kid, and we've never been involved in an accident there."
The additional 25 feet, Shipley said, was necessary to accommodate all the department's apparatuses in addition to office and bunk space for the firefighters, as well as storage. With four bays, he said, two of the department's five trucks would have to shuffle around to get out of the door on an emergency call, a problem they presently have. To build with less space than that, he said, would be "building in the regress."
"We're not looking for anything extravagant. We're not looking for a Taj Mahal," Shipley said. "We're just looking for a suitable firehouse for these men and women to run out of that have been running out of a beer distributor since 1970 that's fallen in around us."
"They absolutely need a town hall just as much as we need a firehouse," Shipley said of the council. "But the original plan was to coexist there on that property. We tore it down, and now for some reason we can't coexist there. I don't understand that."
'Lack of transparency'
"If you went to the Board of Education, we should have been notified, too," Deputy Chief Rodney Twyman said. "We're looking for options, too."
Mineral County Firefighters Association President Chad Lindsay said he felt much of the problem can be traced to "a lack of transparency," and used the school board meeting as an example. Lindsay also urged cooperation between all bodies.
"I'm not pointing fingers, but if we expect three groups to get along then we're going to need to have a little better line of communications or this is all we're ever going to have, a fight and bickering session," Lindsay said.
Claims of eminent domain on the basis of the public use capacity of the town hall, Lindsay said, are "a little sketchy for what you're trying to do, because the fire department is as much a public safety and service building, probably more so than the town hall you want to build."
"Town hall needed to be replaced like 25 years ago. I'm with you," Lindsay said. "... I'm not here to bore you. There's a lot of good guys in this room and gals who have a lot of good opinions and a lot of good theories and we need to work on it. You all, as the council, have to understand their frustration. For lack of a better term, the wool has been pulled over these guys' and gals' eyes a few times, and that's in public knowledge."
"It's plain and simple that it's not being handled," Lindsay said. "Let's get together, and let's get this done."
The council meets next on July 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.