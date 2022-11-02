RIDGELEY, W.Va. — After the town was granted eminent domain over the site the Ridgeley Volunteer Fire Department planned to use to build a new station earlier this year, the firefighters’ quest for a new home hasn’t gone smoothly.
In June, Mineral County Circuit Court Judge James Courrier ruled the town of Ridgeley has eminent domain over the former Ridgeley High School site. The town and the fire department split costs for the school to be razed, as the town also planned to build a new town hall on the land.
While they initially agreed to share the site, the town later objected to construction of the new station, citing safety concerns, and sought rights to the land in court.
Negotiations to find a new home in town for the fire department recently fell through, Mineral County Firefighters Association President Chad Lindsay said. Lindsay and Mineral Commission President Jerry Whisner were working with the firefighters to secure a new home.
Matthew Crimmel, a Morgantown-based attorney representing the fire department, said the proposed site was too close to power lines to work well for their purposes. A Nov. 15 hearing will hopefully resolve the situation financially, Crimmel said, though the matter could go before a jury if no resolution is achieved.
“They had a lot of hopes and aspirations that it would come to fruition that they could build on the property that’s rightfully theirs,” Crimmel said. “A lot of money went into planning on that. Unfortunately, there’s really not a whole lot of other options right now.”
Lindsay was similarly pessimistic about remaining options.
“There’s a lack of available property in Ridgeley,” Lindsay said. “The town is only so big, and anything available is pretty much already built on or inaccessible for their needs.”
The fire department can still function in its current building, which is located across from the site that was the subject of controversy, Lindsay said, they’re challenged by a lack of storage and the growing size of modern firefighting equipment compared to the building’s small scale.
“The building that they’re in now already hinders them from being able to expand any services or add a whole lot to their arsenal, due to the fact that they have no place to put anything,” Lindsay said.
It would be prohibitively expensive to renovate the current station, Lindsay said, if it were even possible.
“For lack of a better description, they’re stuck between a rock and a hard place,” Lindsay said. “I’m not going to play a blame game. The cards fell where they fell, and this is how it has ended up. Now we’re just doing our best to pick up the pieces and find those firemen in there a good adequate spot to build a modern-day fire station to give the best protection for our community.”
