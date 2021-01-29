FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — A Ridgeley man was arrested late Wednesday following a high speed vehicle pursuit in the Fort Ashby area, according to the Mineral County Sheriff's Office.
The driver, Douglas Andrew Deetz, was charged with domestic assault, fleeing and eluding and trespassing, police said.
Police said the incident began just before 10 p.m. when deputies responded to the Sunrise Heights area of Fort Ashby to investigate a suspicious vehicle complaint.
Upon arrival, deputies reportedly observed a Subaru Outback that was being driven from the area. Deputies reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle but Deetz allegedly failed to do so. Deputies pursued the vehicle, at times reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.
The chase ended when Deetz stopped the vehicle on Donaldson Loop Road, police said.
Prior to the chase, Deetz had allegedly attempted to enter a residence during a domestic-related matter, police said. He also allegedly threatened to kick in a door before he drove from the area and was pursued by deputies who made the arrest.
