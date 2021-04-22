SPRINGFIELD, W.Va. — A Ridgeley man was killed after his pickup was hit head-on early Thursday on state Route 28 near Springfield, the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office said.
Brian Sgaggero, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 4:53 a.m. crash after his truck traveled over an embankment and caught fire, police said. The victim was reportedly trapped in the vehicle.
Sgaggero's vehicle was headed south when it was struck by a Chevrolet passenger car driven by Brittany N. Sears, 20, of Fort Ashby, who was traveling north, police said.
Sears was transported to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Springfield, Romney and Fort Ashby volunteer fire companies, Hampshire County EMS and Mineral County Medical Examiner Chris Guynn assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.
