RIDGELEY, W.Va. — Safety concerns and procedural problems may prevent the Ridgeley Volunteer Fire Department from building its new station despite having federal funds in hand and an architect retained.
Background
Ridgeley fire department officials recently sent a long letter to media outlets detailing their concerns with the present town council's actions regarding the construction of the new station, and members of the station and their attorney also discussed them in recent interviews with the Times-News.
The department's current home on Potomac Street is in rough physical shape. Sunlight slithers in through cracks in the walls, and the ceiling is missing half its tiles. At different points, department members have paid out of their own pockets for things like necessary repairs and upgrades to the station's communications room, they said.
Slightly more than a decade ago, the back wall of the building collapsed, requiring a $17,000 emergency grant for its repair, department President Robert Pollock said. The station sits at the base of a steep hill, and years of rushing rainwater eroded it to the point of collapse.
Years later, Pollock, Chief Steve Shipley and Deputy Chief Rodney Twyman are fearful it will happen again soon and have started opening the truck bay doors to let water flow out on to Potomac Street when it rains hard enough.
Pollock said they were first approached by the Ridgeley Town Council, under the leadership of then-Mayor Mark Jones, in 2018 regarding splitting the cost of tearing down the old Ridgeley High School building to construct a new town hall and fire station on its grounds. The department received the deed to the property in December 2020.
The fire station was initially planned as a 100-by-100 foot facility, Pollock said, but in consulting with their architect, Fairmont-based Omni Architects, officials learned that the building needed another 25 feet to accommodate the five planned truck bays.
During an April 29, 2021, meeting, according to the fire department officials, the need for the additional space was discussed with town officials, and the council agreed to grant the permission in exchange for retaining their usual $6,000 annual donation to the department. They received a copy of a letter with a notary's seal regarding the agreement signed by Jones, Pollock and town clerk Melissa Crites. A copy of the letter was provided to the Times-News.
The department's negotiations with the town regarding the site began under a different mayor and town council than the one presently elected. Jones lost the June 2021 municipal election to current Mayor Bill Shepherd.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin's office made an $875,000 appropriations request for the department in August, and the department received the earmarked funds in April.
In September, per the department's letter, the council under Mayor Shepherd's leadership raised concerns regarding the meeting in which the additional 25 feet was agreed upon and moved to overturn that action. In response, the fire department in November retained Morgantown-based attorney Matt Crimmel to represent them.
As it currently stands, the town council has not met since April. While Crimmel said he's been in regular communication with the town's attorney, Jason Sites of Keyser, the members of the department are frustrated with the council's reticence to discuss the issue in open session during meetings.
The town has mentioned the possibility of using eminent domain to reclaim the space, Crimmel said.
"When we go to town meetings, they don't want to discuss it," Crimmel said. "The town hasn't come out and said it, but the city attorney told me that's what they're thinking of doing."
The town, Crimmel said, "probably had this in mind all along. They just didn't come out and say that."
"We feel like we were used to get the building with the intention of pulling the rug out from under us," Twyman said.
"We've spent over $40,000 in architect and geotech fees for a building they're trying to keep us from building," Shipley said.
"It started with them wanting the 25 feet back, and now they want it all back," Pollock said.
Town perspective
At the time of the initial negotiations regarding the site, Sites said, the town was not represented by a lawyer but said the fire department was represented by Keyser-based attorneys Kuhn & Haines.
Sites said the current council retained him to examine some past dealings of the board. In doing so, Sites said he found procedural issues with the meeting in which the 25 additional feet of space was granted to the fire department.
While the new fire station would be more physically sound, Sites said, it would also present a different sort of safety concern. The lot's proximity to the KinderCenter daycare and a football field led to the council's discussion about the fire department building its new facility there, he said. The empty lot shares a parking lot with the two.
"There was discussion amongst the town council, the mayor and myself about during an emergency situation when the first responders are coming out of the station," Sites said. "That is a hazardous situation, and was such a situation (locating the fire department) wise to be put in between a daycare center and a youth football field?"
The council wanted more information, Sites said, and discussions with emergency responders held "a 100% consensus that this was not a good idea."
"I reported back to the town council and explained this problem and the information," Sites said. "The 100% agreement after a lot of discussion was that one injured child, one dead child of our citizens is too great a cost. We cannot be behind this."
Sites said the town offered to give the department its money back in exchange for the land being returned to them, and that he has also tried to help the department find an alternative location for their new home. The department has rejected all offers thus far, Sites said.
Of the proposed alternatives, "so far, any replacement property wouldn't be conducive to the needs of the fire company," Crimmel wrote in an email.
A second, separate issue, and the one that could prove the basis of the town challenging the department for eminent domain over the space, Sites said, is having "a legitimate public use" for it. Construction of the new town hall constitutes as much, Sites said, and there isn't enough space for the new building because of "restrictive covenants" in the deed to the land related to the neighboring athletic field.
While it would be possible to challenge the fire department for eminent domain over the land, Sites said, the town hopes to avoid the potentially "lengthy, expensive proceeding."
The decision to grant the 25 feet of space wasn't made properly, Sites said, as it was not listed for a vote on any agenda per state law. Accordingly, the letter approving the transfer "is of no legal relevance," he said.
"There was no engineering design for town hall at that time, so there was no eminent domain," Sites said. "The original offer to buy it back was purely (for the) safety of young children. But when they just recently in the last two to three months got their architectural design for the new town hall, that opened up the potential for eminent domain."
Commented
