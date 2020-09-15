Ridgeley woman charged in electronic device theft

CUMBERLAND — A theft victim's use of tracking software led to the arrest of a Mineral County, West Virginia, woman on Monday, Cumberland Police said.
Kendra Catherine Brill, 39, was served an arrest warrant charging her with theft from $100 to $1,500 before she was released on her personal recognizance by a district court commissioner.
Police said the arrest was made with the assistance of the Mineral County Sheriff's Office and after the victim utilized tracking software to connect a Ridgeley address to the location of her stolen device.
The theft originated at a George Street location, police said.
