CUMBERLAND — A West Virginia woman is awaiting trial after she allegedly created a disturbance Sunday in a Greene Street convenience store, according to Cumberland Police.

Rita Arlene Wagner, 55, of Ridgeley, was cited for disorderly conduct and failure to comply with a lawful order before she was released to await trial in district court.

Police said Wagner ignored repeated orders before she was removed from the property. 

