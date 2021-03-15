CUMBERLAND — A West Virginia woman is awaiting trial after she allegedly created a disturbance Sunday in a Greene Street convenience store, according to Cumberland Police.
Rita Arlene Wagner, 55, of Ridgeley, was cited for disorderly conduct and failure to comply with a lawful order before she was released to await trial in district court.
Police said Wagner ignored repeated orders before she was removed from the property.
