RIDGELEY, W.Va. — For decades, a Ridgeley woman shared a connection with a man she’d never met in person, but who was with her father in his last days.
Robyn Price was 9 years old when her dad, U.S. Army Master Sgt. James G. Case, was killed in action on May 2, 1969, during his first tour of duty in Vietnam. She spent years wondering what happened, and the military was not of much assistance, Price said during a recent interview.
Before learning the truth through her own research, Price said, she and her family were told different versions of events about the day her dad died. While they’ve known the reality of Case’s death for years now, Price only recently met with Thomas Bowling of Missouri, the man who helped bring her family closure after decades of speculating about his fate.
Decades of wondering
Master Sgt. James G. Case had been in Vietnam for seven weeks before he was killed in action in Cu Chi in the Binh Duoung province, Price said. He was 33 at the time.
Price, now 62, started her search while she was in her 40s, she said.
“I searched for anyone that would have known Dad while he was there,” she said. “When this wonderful tool called the Internet came out, I started to search to find any information I could find out.”
After roughly three years, Price said, her search ultimately led her to Bowling, who she connected with after reaching out to the webmaster of a site that referenced Bowling and her father together.
“Finally, when I wrote Tom an email and told him who I was and how I got his name, I said ‘I’d like to know anything about my father from while you were over there,’” Price said.
“He wrote me back and said that he was honored that Jim’s daughter would go to this extent to find him, and he said, ‘When I can reach you, I will,’ so I knew that I hit something that was very personal for Thomas. I knew it.
“Finally, when he wrote me back a couple days later, he told me the story of how dad was killed,” Price said. “The military, they gave us like three different things and none of them were right until I talked to Thomas. The Army gave us really no information. They had story one, story two, story three, and never did I ever hear the story about him being with a tank brigade.”
Price’s research also led her to the book “Journal of A Combat Tanker Vietnam, 1969,” written by Sgt. Toby Brant, who served with her father and was injured in the same attack that claimed her dad’s life, she said.
“They told us that he stepped on a land mine,” Price said, “and then they told us, too, that he was riding across the bridge, and one of the privates was walking on the bridge in front of the Jeep he was in, and he triggered an explosion and that’s what killed my father, the shrapnel. But those versions weren’t true.”
Brant’s journal, Price said, “went through the whole entire thing,” from the mission that the two were on to why they were there.
Price learned that her father, a non-commissioned officer, was one of seven to 10 men sent out that day in search of “weapons, rice and tunnels,” and had specialized training in locating them. Among the crew was a prisoner of war and an interpreter, Price said, and while walking through the field the POW “stepped directly on a land mine.”
The angle of the mine was such that the man who stepped on it was injured, said Price, but Case and a fellow non-commissioned officer were killed. Other soldiers were injured in the blast, including Brant, who lost both his legs.
“My struggle growing up was always as I got older, I always wondered how my dad was really killed,” Price said. “Did he suffer any pain? Was it instant, and what was in that coffin that got sent home? It wasn’t an open casket, so I never knew and I wanted to find out as I got older.”
‘Lifelong friends’
While she had answers for years, Price said, she received true closure when she recently traveled to meet Bowling in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where her dad is buried. Bowling and his wife Christa traveled there for a reunion with other veterans, Price said, and she met Bowling for the first time after being connected for almost 20 years.
Price said Bowling’s recollections of her father as a “wonderful” man mirrored her own.
He was also intuitive, said Price.
Bowling wasn’t with her dad on the day he died, Price said, but told her a story from before Case left on his fatal mission.
“He was given a mission, which was the mission he died doing,” Price said. “Thomas said it was funny, because the men knew certain things they didn’t want to go on because they knew they wouldn’t come back alive. I said, ‘Well, what what do you mean?’ He said, ‘That day, your father was given by the commander the command to go out on that tank, and to seek out what his duties were. And he of course, said ‘Yes, sir.’ As he walked away, he said ‘I don’t want to go.’ ... Thomas found that odd, and (Case) said ‘Because I won’t come home alive today.’ He said ‘I won’t live,’ and he didn’t.”
Price originally intended to travel with her mother, Patricia Case, to meet with Bowling, but ended up taking the trip alone.
“She was really disappointed because she wanted to meet him,” Price said. “I came back and told her stories about how we met. ... When I first walked in and gave him a hug, I mean, it was an instant connection. (I told her about) just the wonderful conversations we had, and all of it. She was kind of teary-eyed because she didn’t get to go, but in the same respect, she was happy that I got to have that chance to go.”
Meeting Bowling, Price said, “was the closure” that she had sought.
“It was wonderful. It was emotional, and it was so much fun,” Price said. “The whole group was so inviting.”
