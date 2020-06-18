OAKLAND — A West Virginia woman accused of stealing nearly $1.6 million from her employer pleaded guilty Wednesday in Garrett County Circuit Court.
Mindy Renae Moorehead, 39, of Ridgeley worked as the comptroller at Bill's Marine Service at Deep Creek Lake for about nine years, according to Lisa Thayer Welch, Garrett County state's attorney.
An audit conducted last December revealed that Moorehead had entered inflated numbers into the payroll system for herself for virtually every pay period while employed, Welch said.
She pleaded guilty to the charge of theft by scheme over $100,000. Related charges were dismissed.
Sentencing will take place once a pre-sentencing report is completed.
Moorehead is currently free on bond.
