OAKLAND — A West Virginia woman will serve five years in prison after embezzling nearly $1.6 million from a Deep Creek Lake business.
Minday Renae Moorehead, 40, of Ridgeley, was sentenced by Garrett County Circuit Court Judge Ray Strubin to 15 years on the charge of theft by scheme over $100,000. Ten years of the sentence was suspended, said Lisa Thayer Welch, Garrett County state's attorney.
Moorehead will be on probation for five years after her release from prison, and must pay the balance of the embezzled funds.
Welch said Moorehead was the comptroller at Bill's Marine Service for about nine years and entered inflated numbers into the payroll system for herself "virtually every pay period while employed."
The crime was discovered during an audit in December. Moorehead was charged in January and pleaded guilty in June.
