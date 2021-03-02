No injuries in I-68 crash

Crews work to offload an overturned tractor-trailer Saturday on Interstate 68 eastbound near the U.S. Route 220 exit on Haystack Mountain. No one was injured in the accident that happened about 10:15 a.m. The truck, which was reportedly leaking diesel fuel and antifreeze, rolled onto its side on the shoulder of the roadway, partially blocking one lane of the interstate for several hours. LaVale firefighters and Department of Emergency Services units responded along with the county hazardous materials unit. Maryland State Police and Cumberland Police also were on scene.

 Tiffany Eisentrout/Times-News

CUMBERLAND — A North Carolina man escaped injury Saturday when he lost control of and overturned the tractor-trailer he was driving on eastbound Interstate 68 at Haystack Mountain.

Maryland State Police said Biniam Bahta of Mecklenburg was cited for various traffic offenses following the 10:15 a.m. incident, which occurred where rollover crashes have frequently happened over the last several years.

Police said Bahta was driving a 2016 Freightliner rig in the slow lane and speeding when the rig left the roadway, struck the guardrail and overturned near the 42-mile marker.

Saturday’s crash reduced eastbound traffic to one lane until early Saturday evening.

A rig rollover crash at the same location Jan. 22 occurred without injury to the driver, a California man who was cited in the accident for negligent driving and failure to control speed.

