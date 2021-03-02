CUMBERLAND — A North Carolina man escaped injury Saturday when he lost control of and overturned the tractor-trailer he was driving on eastbound Interstate 68 at Haystack Mountain.
Maryland State Police said Biniam Bahta of Mecklenburg was cited for various traffic offenses following the 10:15 a.m. incident, which occurred where rollover crashes have frequently happened over the last several years.
Police said Bahta was driving a 2016 Freightliner rig in the slow lane and speeding when the rig left the roadway, struck the guardrail and overturned near the 42-mile marker.
Saturday’s crash reduced eastbound traffic to one lane until early Saturday evening.
A rig rollover crash at the same location Jan. 22 occurred without injury to the driver, a California man who was cited in the accident for negligent driving and failure to control speed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.