Crews work to offload an overturned tractor-trailer Saturday on Interstate 68 eastbound near the U.S. Route 220 exit on Haystack Mountain. No one was injured in the accident that happened about 10:15 a.m. The truck, which was reportedly leaking diesel fuel and antifreeze, rolled onto its side on the shoulder of the roadway, partially blocking one lane of the interstate for several hours. LaVale firefighters and Department of Emergency Services units responded along with the county hazardous materials unit. Maryland State Police and Cumberland Police also were on scene.