LUKE — Representatives of three environmental groups took joint legal steps Thursday against a West Virginia coal company they say has been polluting the Potomac River.
The Potomac Riverkeeper Network, Environmental Integrity Project, and the Appalachian Mountain Advocates sent a notice of intent to sue to the D & L Coal Co. of Keyser, West Virginia, alleging violations of the Clean Water Act at the company’s coal loading facility in Mineral County. The legal action was disclosed in a press release issued by the advocate groups on Thursday.
The advocates say D & L is allowing stormwater contaminated with coal waste to pour into the North Branch of the Potomac River from the company’s coal storage and loading facility. The facility is located about half a mile downriver from the former Luke Paper Mill owned by Verso Corp. D & L was a supplier of coal to the paper-making facility until Verso closed the mill last summer.
“Contaminated stormwater from this coal site has been polluting the Potomac River for too long, threatening the ecology of the nation’s river and the health of the many people who love to fish and paddle in the river,” said Brent Walls, of the Upper Potomac Riverkeeper. “This pollution needs to stop and the company needs to clean up this site.”
The 2.5-acre coal loading operation is situated beside a railroad line near the bank of the river. The facility has a stockpile with heaps of coal up to 20 feet high, according to the press release.
“When it rains, coal residue from the D & L Coal stockpile flows into ditches and then discharges into the North Branch Potomac River,” the release said. Under federal law, plaintiffs are required to provide notice 60 days in advance of filing a complaint against polluters under the citizen suit provision of the Clean Water Act.
The advocate groups said D & L Coal has long claimed, in its reports to West Virginia regulators, that its coal loading operation did not allow any stormwater pollution into the river. The Upper Potomac Riverkeeper, however, collected photographic evidence to the contrary. On Feb. 6, while gathering information and data related to its lawsuit against the nearby Luke Paper Mill over its water pollution, the Upper Potomac Riverkeeper noticed coal residue along a channel, formed by coal-laden stormwater, leading from the D & L site into the river.
A representative of the advocate groups returned after rains on March 25, June 17 and June 18, and took photos of an outlet discharging polluted water from the coal site into the waterway. According to the notice, D & L Coal essentially has been operating outside the entire protective scheme of its Clean Water Act permit. This is in part because D & L Coal allegedly does not sample during rain events and available state inspection reports do not indicate inspections occurred during rain events.
“Reporting violations like these are important because without accurate information from companies, state agencies are blind to pollution in our waterways and can’t do their jobs,” said Natalia Cabrera, attorney for the Environmental Integrity Project.
D & L’s permit requires the operator to submit sampling analyses to the state the first time the site discharges, so that the state can determine whether more protective water quality limits should be established. The permit also requires the operator to submit rain gauge data on its discharge monitoring reports, which D&L Coal has never done, the group says.
The Potomac Riverkeeper Network, represented by the Environmental Integrity Project, also filed a federal lawsuit in March against Verso Corp. The filing cited an ongoing discharge of a toxic black waste liquid, called “black liquor,” into the river. Black liquor is a byproduct of the paper manufacturing process.
The Environmental Integrity Project is an 18-year-old nonprofit organization, based in Washington, D.C., dedicated to enforcing environmental laws and strengthening public policy to protect public health and the environment.
Potomac Riverkeeper Network is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with three regional Waterkeeper branches: Potomac Riverkeeper, Upper Potomac Riverkeeper and Shenandoah Riverkeeper.
Appalachian Mountain Advocates is a nonprofit public interest law and policy organization dedicated to fighting for clean water and a clean energy future.
