River embodies wild, wonderful West Virginia

When whitewater rafting expert Tug Chamberlain guides adventurers down the Gauley River in spring and summer, he’s usually standing in naturally flowing, clear shallow water, watching trout swim around his ankles as he points out the best paths to individuals leisurely steering inflatable duckies.
But when he guides adventures through those same stretches on weekends during September and through part of October, it’s an entirely different river — a raging white torrent that beckons only the bravest of thrill-seekers.
“What makes Gauley season special is the classification,” Chamberlain explained, referring to the well-known whitewater rapid scale of I to VI, with six being the most extreme. “Most of the Gauley is rated Class III and IV, and the upper Gauley in particular is full of class Vs. They’re up there — huge, major ...
“That adrenaline seeker from all over the world marks this on the bucket list.”
And that adrenaline seeker has the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to thank for it.
Between 1960 and 1966, to control flooding in an 803-square-mile watershed along the Gauley and Kanawha rivers, the U.S. Army Corps began construction on Summersville Lake and its 390-foot tall, 2,280-foot long rock-fill dam which impounds the lower Gauley River.
“They built it really to keep Charleston safe,” Chamberlain explained.
He also explained, just as he does to those on the bus trip from ACE Whitewater to the Gauley put-in, that the Corps was forced to break its tradition of naming a dam for the community nearest the site.
In this case, the little farm town of Gad — which had been purchased, evacuated and intentionally flooded to create the 2,700-acre reservoir — would not do. (SCUBA divers on the lake have claimed they can see the sunken town through the clear water.)
“They couldn’t exactly call it Gad Dam, could they?” Chamberlain said. “They generally laugh about that one. … Then I tell them they couldn’t really call it the Gauley Dam, either. So they named it Summersville.”
In fact, the area is full of entertaining facts, many of which guides share to put nervous rafters at ease during their ride from the outfitter to the river.
For instance, as the website WV Explorer reports, tourists may learn that the name Gauley comes from the French word ‘gaud,’ meaning showy, and Gad may also be a variant of that word. Or that Indians escaped into the Gauley wilds to avoid Europeans; that nearby Carnifex Ferry Battlefield State Park was the site of an 1861 skirmish between Union and Confederate soldiers; that a hydroelectric power generator built at the dam in 2001 has the capacity to generate 80 megawatts of electricity; or that the lighthouse tourists see at Summersville Lake is the same one they’ve seen featured in the “Fallout 76” video game.
“We talk about the coal and timber history,” Chamberlain said. “They had logging camps along the river, and they floated the logs downstream. At certain places, you can see where big huge old growth timbers would jam up. … Iron Ring (a favorite rapid) is named because of the big iron ring in the rock, where a cable went across the river. So some of the rapids were man-made, channelized to keep the logs going through there. At low water, you can actually see the scar patterns where the explosion went off.”
Once they reach the water, though, there’s little time for small talk, at least during Gauley Season.
All 105 miles of the Gauley River — which begins in Pocahontas County and flows southwest across Webster and Nicholas counties until it meets the New River in Fayette County at Gauley Bridge and begins the Kanawha River — are always flowing. But during Gauley Season, some of it flows much higher and faster.
In April, the Corps begins to fill Summersville Lake. Around Labor Day, they spend six weekends emptying it so that mountain snowmelt — from tributaries including the Cherry, Cranberry and Williams rivers — can fill the lake once again. The smaller Meadow River, a lower tributary of the Gauley, is also a popular whitewater stream.
Sometimes, when rainfall is abundant, even summer can result in big whitewater on the Gauley, Chamberlain said. ACE began its summer Gauley program back in 1991, he added, mostly with relaxing inflatable duckie runs but sometimes with rafts taking advantage of rain-induced bigger whitewater. Still, nothing compares to the levels the Gauley experiences this time of year.
Thanks to the Corps, a section of the upper Gauley beginning just below Summersville Dam has become world famous for five consecutive Class V rapids. The lower Gauley, beginning at Peters Creek, is slightly less rigorous than the upper. Outfitters offer day trips on each section of the river, as well as upper- and lower-combined trips for a 26-mile marathon or overnight excursion.
All because of a lake created to hold snowmelt.
“So the Corps has all this water. Their first priority was flood control. Then came the recreation,” Chamberlain explained.
After Labor Day, when demand for lake recreation goes down, the Corps used to simply open the dam gates and release water until the lake level lowered some 75 feet.
“But people began to discover there was freakin’ whitewater on this,” said Chamberlain, who has been running the Gauley for more than 30 years. “A couple of folks had run it before the dam was there, and then when they put the dam there and released it, they thought, ‘Holy crap. This is really good!’”
It wasn’t long before outfitters in the area began petitioning for scheduled release dates, and they got their wish. Adjustments and improvements have been made over the years. For instance, when commercial Gauley trips began, rafters put in at the dam, on a Class IV rapid. Chamberlain and other guides in the late 1990s saw more than one raft flip immediately. Now, they put in where they have time for practice before the big water begins.
In recent years, the National Park Service has developed additional access points, he noted. “But there’s still a section, on the lower, down below Junkyard, where for the next 8 or 9 miles, there’s really no way in or out other than serious four-wheel-drive roads.”
Though some may see that remoteness as dangerous, others see it as thrilling, or as a rare glimpse into the past.
“That’s what makes the Gauley cool for me,” Chamberlain said. “You can run it all summer and see the bottom of the river, some history, and then, you can run it in the fall and see it when it is way flooded as well. … It’s clean, colder water than the New River. ...
“We’re starting somewhere and going into the middle of nowhere,” he said. “And the farther down the river, the more remote it is. … It adds to the mystique. It’s really nice to have that kind of remoteness on the East Coast, because the East Coast is such a populated area. The Gauley is a step away into a kind of wilderness.”
Whether they come to experience the wild or have a wild experience, many continue to come.
“Gauley season happens because it’s one of the few scheduled releases from the Army Corps of Engineers for the sole purposes of whitewater, because of the economic generator that it is for our area,” Chamberlain said.
According to The West Virginia Encyclopedia, at least 250,000 visitors raft in West Virginia each year; 50,000 to 60,000 of that number raft the Gauley in its 22-day fall dam release season.
Despite COVID, Chamberlain says this year’s rafting season has been a good one.
“Our numbers are up,” he said. “I’ve worked more this season than I’ll bet I worked in the last 10.”
He expects Gauley Season to be no different.
Check with rafting outfitters throughout the New River Gorge for trip availability, age and experience requirements, pricing, and other information. Gauley Season ends the weekend of Oct. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.