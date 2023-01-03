OAKLAND — Maryland State Police continue to investigate a reported road rage incident in which a pickup was damaged after it was struck twice by the suspect vehicle while traveling east on state Route 135 near Glass Drive.
The incident reportedly took place just before 8 p.m. Sunday when a 2004 Dodge Ram 3500 was struck on the driver's side by a white single cab Ford truck that had a fuel cell in the bed of the truck and without display of license plates, police said.
The suspect vehicle then reportedly brake-checked the victim, causing the suspect vehicle to be struck in the rear. The victim then passed the suspect vehicle before it was struck again, causing the left rear fender to be pulled from the victim vehicle, according to state police at McHenry.
The suspect vehicle was reportedly last seen traveling east on Route 135 in the direction of Swanton Hill.
Anyone with information in the incident should contact Tfc. Haller at the McHenry barrack at 301-387-1101.
