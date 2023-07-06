CUMBERLAND — North Liberty Street will be closed between Frederick Street and Pershing Street on Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow Triton Construction to perform work.
Pedestrian traffic will be rerouted around the construction at the intersection with Baltimore Street.
Belt Paving will work on North Mechanic Street between Market Street and Frederick Street on Sunday beginning at 7 p.m. Paving operations will occur between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Tuesday morning.
Questions can be directed to the Cumberland Engineering Department, 301-759-6600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.