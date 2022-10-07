CUMBERLAND — Clory Jackson talked of remembering the past in order to shape the future.
Jackson is founder of The Brownsville Project that works to abolish systemic oppression by helping communities confront and heal from suppressed history.
Thursday night, Jackson was at Emmanuel Parish of the Episcopal Church to honor the life and recognize the lynching of a Black teenager, Robert Hughes — also known as William Burns.
Hughes was accused 115 years ago of killing a white Cumberland police officer, arrested and placed in the county jail, which was near the church.
“By the early morning hours of October 6, rumors of the officer’s death fueled anger among white residents, hundreds of whom surrounded the jail,” a historical marker at the site states.
Armed authorities failed to intervene and disperse the mob.
“Facing no resistance, the mob broke into the jail, abducted (Hughes) from his cell, and dragged him into the street,” it states. “The mob then beat him to death and shot his body repeatedly.”
Although several local officials were present, no one was ever held accountable for the lynching of Hughes.
The event
Thursday’s commemoration of the life of Robert Hughes will be held again from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Emmanuel Parish, 16 Washington St.
The event includes indoor and outdoor stations designed as a series of interactive experiences for folks to visit at their own pace.
Volunteers will guide participants to areas where they can create a card, drawing, or paint a river rock; visit the historical marker that provides information about Hughes; light a candle in remembrance; and tour tunnels beneath the church that have ties to the Underground Railroad.
Jackson said the free-flowing venue allows for more one-on-one communication than a sit-down presentation.
“We’ve had a lot more personal conversations,” she said.
Share feelings
Jackson was at the event with her 14-month-old daughter Sofie-Sojourne, and parents Carmen and Lance Jackson.
Carmen Jackson wrote notes and painted a rock with messages to symbolize the injustices inflicted on Hughes.
Items created at the two-day commemorative event will be displayed locally with more details to be announced in the future.
“It feels like I’m able to share my emotional feelings,” she said.
Carmen Jackson also talked of Clory Jackson’s work to promote equal justice, truth and reconciliation.
“I’m proud of my daughter because she makes a difference and she goes out of her way because she cares,” Carmen Jackson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.