CUMBERLAND — A Rockville man was arrested Thursday when he arrived at a city pharmacy to pick up a prescription that Cumberland Police determined was fraudulent.
Daniel Cooper Jarrel-Rourke, 23, was charged with prescription fraud, attempting to obtain CDS by fraud and attempting to obtain a prescription drug and CDS by making a forged prescription.
Jarrel-Rourke later posted an unsecured bond of $5,000 for his pretrial release.
Police said the arrest was made after the pharmacy filed a complaint about a suspicious prescription. Investigation determined the physician named on the prescription had not issued the medical order, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.