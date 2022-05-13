CUMBERLAND — A Rockville man remained jailed Friday following his arrest during investigation of a disturbance at a business in the 400 block of Virginia Avenue, according to Cumberland Police.
Christopher Sheldon Lee, 33, was charged with resisting arrest, failure to obey a police order, obstructing and hindering police and disturbing the peace before he was jailed on $2,500 bond set by a district court commissioner.
In addition, Lee was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a place of confinement after he was reportedly found in possession of drugs upon being placed in the Allegany County Detention Center.
Police said Lee disrupted the business on Thursday and resisted being taken into custody. He also allegedly refused to disclose his identity at the outset of the incident investigation.
