ROCKY GAP — Rocky Gap Casino Resort, located in Rocky Gap State Park, collected more than 50 prestigious awards, including 27 first place wins in 2020.
The numerous accolades were given through various national publications, including ConventionSouth, Smart Meetings, Strictly Slots Magazine and Casino Player Magazine. Collecting 20 total wins among Maryland casinos, Rocky Gap placed in Strictly Slots Magazine’s “Best of Slots 2020: Maryland.” Of those, Rocky Gap received nine first place wins including “Casino Where You Feel Luckiest, “Friendliest Casino,” “Best Reel Slots,” “Best Video Slots,” “Best Nickel Slots,” “Best 50-Cent Slots,” “Best Comps,” “Best Players Club Lounge,” and “Best Non-Smoking Casino/Area.”
Casino Player Magazine awarded Rocky Gap Casino Resort 30 total wins among Maryland Casinos in its annual “Best of Gaming Awards.” The 10 first place wins included “Casino Where You Feel Luckiest,” “Favorite Resort to Vacation,” “Best Hotel Staff,” “Best Pool,” “Best Golf Course,” “Best Hosts,” “Best Dealers,” “Best Non-Smoking Casino,” “Best Video Poker” and “Best Roulette.”
In Casino Player Magazine’s “Best of Dining and Nightlife Awards” in 2020, Rocky Gap secured six first place wins including Lakeside Restaurant for “Best Buffet” and “Best View,” LB’s Place for “Best Burger Joint,” On the Rocks for “Best Place to People Watch” and “Best Happy Hour,” and Signatures Bar & Grill for “Best Outdoor Dining.”
The publishers and editors of ConventionSouth, the national multimedia resource for planning events in the region, presented Rocky Gap with the coveted 2020 “Readers’ Choice” award for the third year.
Rocky Gap Casino Resort was also a recipient of the Platinum Choice Award by Smart Meetings.
